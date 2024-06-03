For Wausau Pilot & Review

FOND DU LAC – The Wausau Woodchucks baseball team reached an historic mark by moving to 7-0 to start the season, after defeating the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on the road 8-4 in Northwoods League action on Sunday afternoon. It is the best win streak to start the season in franchise history.

The Woodchucks scored two runs in the top of the second as Cooper Vance (New Waterford, Ohio/Eastern Michigan) scored on a bases-loaded walk to Jeremy Conforti (Villa Park, Ill./Central Methodist). Jake Berkland (Wayzata, Minn./Mankato St.) then earned an RBI on a fielder’s choice.

Wausau starting pitcher Jacob Haley (Huntsville Ala./South Alabama) struck out the side in the bottom half to send the Chucks to the third leading 2-1.

After falling behind by two, the Woodchucks added two more in the fourth as Conforti scored on a passed ball and Drew Berkland (Wayzata, Minn./Minnesota) scored on a fielder’s choice batted his brother Jake Berkland to tie the game at 4-4.

The Dock Spiders threatened in the bottom of the seventh, putting their first two batters on base. Cooper Vance held it together on defense as he made an outstanding diving catch that he turned into a double play.

The score would stay 4-4 until the bottom of the eighth when Max Galvin (Coral Gables, Fla./Oklahoma St.) blasted his team-leading third home run of the season – a two-run shot that just cleared the right field wall. It was the third time on the season that the Chucks took the lead in the eighth inning. They headed to the ninth leading 8-4 after Eric Valdez allowed just one hit and got three easy groundouts to shortstop Elijah Alexander (Newcastle, Okl./Oklahoma St.).

In the ninth, Vance scores after an errant throw trying to catch him stealing third and Conforti knocked home Dylan Coty (Hammond Ind./Kankakee Community College), who pinch ran for Max Soliz Jr. who reached on a single to left as the Chucks pushed their lead to 8-4.

Valdez gave up a couple of base hits in the ninth before finishing off the win on the mound.

Wausau hosts Fond du Lac on Monday at 6:05 p.m. at Athletic Park. It will be Brews & Brats night. Fans enjoy half-off Brews & Brats and watch the undefeated Chucks try to extend their win streak.