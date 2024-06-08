Wausau’s Independent – by Tom Kilian, for Wausau Pilot & Review

If a human being needs to sleep and has absolutely nowhere else to go, should sleeping on public property be a crime, punishable by fine or incarceration?

Earlier court decisions like Martin v. Boise say no. In that case, it was determined that “the city of Boise had violated the 8th Amendment of the Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishments, by leaving those without homes nowhere to legally sleep.”

But Martin v Boise only applies to the states in the jurisdiction of the Ninth Circuit. Wisconsin is not one of them.

Now there is Johnson v Grants Pass related to Grants Pass, Oregon. Like Wausau, Grants Pass has about 39,000 people. And like Wausau, its local government has attempted to ramp up criminal penalties for homelessness and sleeping on public lands, even when the people penalized may have no alternative.

As the National Homeless Law Center explains, “Johnson v. Grants Pass is a court case originally filed in 2018 that determined it is cruel and unusual punishment to arrest or ticket people for sleeping outside when they have no other safe place to go.”

In Wausau, insufficient bed or shelter capacity routinely results in unhoused individuals being turned away at night, including at nonprofit shelters where only “winners” of the lottery system make the cut for a bed. For those individuals who do not, there is often literally nowhere else to go.

And certain mental health issues and addiction issues – like very high rates of alcoholism in Wisconsin among both the housed and unhoused – can make it virtually impossible for someone to access shelter successfully with current providers.

Publicly available records from North Central Health Care (NCHC) confirm that there was a steady demand for its wet-shelter-style housing “Homeless Initiative,” and that the pilot program positively reduced hospitalization rates. NCHC subsequently cut the program.

Johnson v Grants Pass headed to the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) and a court decision that could define relevant law nationally is expected by the end of this month.

The court’s decision will be very important for Wausau in terms of municipal homelessness policies.

We may have a better grasp of what the City of Wausau government’s disposition is on Johnson v Grants Pass, should any disposition exist, had the City of Wausau properly fulfilled my open records request on the topic. The request was submitted on March 20, 2024 – roughly 56 working days ago. I am still waiting to receive the records. Wisconsin DOJ policy is that “10 working days generally is a reasonable time for responding to a simple request for a limited number of easily identifiable records” such as those that I requested.

The question presented in the supreme court case is:

“Does the enforcement of generally applicable laws regulating camping on public property constitute ‘cruel and unusual punishment’ prohibited by the Eighth Amendment?”

What are two possible court decisions? According to The National Homelessness Law Center:

If SCOTUS rules in favor of Grants Pass, “it will give cities and states permission to punish people who are forced to sleep outside, even when they have no other safe option.”

If SCOTUS upholds the current decision, “jurisdictions across the country will no longer be able to criminalize people for existing when they have nowhere else to go.”

Either way, the court decision will be highly important for what happens in Wausau.

But we already know one thing here. Incarceration strategies for homelessness do not work and would be financially devastating for Central Wisconsin taxpayers.

Such fine-or-arrest tactics already seem to be in play in Wausau.

After a brief review of criminal complaints related to local unhoused individuals, I noted repeated “Bail Jumping” charges that were defined as violating conditions of bond, such as no contact orders. One bond condition referenced in a complaint was as follows:

“no contact with victim(s): Jefferson Street parking ramp, Wausau, WI”

Interesting that the “victim” listed is an inanimate object.

These charges apparently can be coupled with, or subsequent to, “Disorderly Conduct” charges in relation to things like urinating in public, including indoors. One complaint says, in relation to the odd “Bail Jumping” charges, that the individual “upon conviction may be fined not more than Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000), or imprisoned not more than nine (9) months, or both.”

Adding some porta-potties around town would seem simpler and cheaper for the taxpayer than the criminal justice system.

According to the Marathon County Budget, just medication expenses alone can cost the county $1K to $4K per month for an individual incarcerated in the jail who has been living in poverty.

Because Medicaid and BadgerCare Plus benefits are suspended when an individual is incarcerated, Marathon County is financially responsible for the cost of inmate medical care, including medications, county budget documents state.

“Because some of our inmates have medication costs between $1,000 and $4,000 per month, an alternative housing strategy may have significant financial impact.”

Reportedly, the standard cost to house an inmate here in Marathon County is likely in the range of $55 to $60 dollars per day, or $1,650 to $1,800 per month – a lot more expensive than a studio or one-bedroom apartment. This standard cost does not take into account any potential funds that are returned to the county at the end of the year from miscellaneous cost savings.

Very recent research from staff at Boston University and Cornell University indicates that “pursuing punitive policing or the criminalization of homelessness” does not help improve outcomes, but “may actually promote cycles of homelessness.”

The first recommendation in their policy brief is “that cities fund and use alternative outreach teams that do not involve the police.” Wausau’s approach is currently inconsistent with this recommendation.

As an alternative to the “criminalization of homelessness,” advocacy and legal organizations have put forth a variety of possible tactics and approaches to improve outcomes that focus on housing and providing voluntary supportive services.

The National Homelessness Law Center – an organization that criticized the City of Wausau’s 2019 policy on parking ramps and the unhoused – has a report called “Housing Not Handcuffs” that summarizes failed punitive approaches and provides alternatives.

While addressing homelessness is a challenging and complex policy endeavor, possible improvements are clearly not going to be found in a jail cell or in the back of a police car.

Even if the court rules in favor of Grants Pass, Wausau has a chance to show that while the two cities may have similar population numbers, the hearts and minds that govern those populations are dissimilar. If their municipal government chooses cruel and unusual, ours must choose kind and effective.

Wausau’s Independent with Tom Kilian” is a weekly Wausau Pilot & Review opinion column.