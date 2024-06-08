By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Formal charges have been filed against a former utility clerk in Weston who was fired after she was accused of misappropriating village funds.

Theresa Coleman, who held her role from 2018 until she was fired in January 2023, is suspected of taking more than $22,000 in taxpayer funds over a roughly three-year span. Police say Coleman took payments and answered phones for the village and transferred money from customer accounts into her own account, as well as the accounts of other people, without their knowledge. An estimated $600 to $700 per month was allegedly stolen, according to court documents.

Coleman allegedly sent an email to a village official apologizing for her behavior and offering to repay the funds within 60 days if officials would agree not to press charges. She allegedly asked for a release of liability once the funds were received by the village, court documents state.

This week, the investigation culminated in formal charges against Coleman. On June 5, prosecutors charged her with five felony counts of misconduct in office related to fraudulent records. Coleman was served with papers the same day, and an initial appearance is set for June 26.

Coleman is not in custody and has no prior criminal history in Wisconsin. She faces more than 14 years in prison if she is convicted on all counts.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.