WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College announced this week an exceptional achievement by its nursing students, who attained a 99 percent pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination. This achievement underscores the high quality of education and training provided by NTC’s nursing program.

“I am thrilled to see our nursing students achieve such an outstanding pass rate on the NCLEX,” said Dr. Angela Roesler, dean of health and community services, in a news release. “This accomplishment highlights the dedication and perseverance of our students, as well as the exceptional support and education provided by our faculty and staff. At NTC, we are committed to cultivating a learning environment that not only meets but exceeds the standards of healthcare education.”

The NCLEX is a national exam nursing graduates are required to pass to become a licensed nurse. NTC’s nursing program combines academic coursework with hands-on clinical experience, preparing students to excel in their careers.

For more information about NTC’s nursing program, visit

www.ntc.edu/academics-training/programs/all/associate-degree/nursing.