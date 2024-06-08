American style “German Potato Salad” originated from German immigrants based upon the German Kartoffelsalat. But the true origin of this recipe may be southern Poland, as cuisine doesn’t recognize national borders.

Regardless of origin, German Potato Salad was a staple summer side dish at our house when I was growing up. My mother preferred creamier, mayonnaise-based salads with egg, celery, radishes and boiled potatoes. But my father, Frank, loved a version of this recipe as his favorite barbecue side.

German Potato Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

2 pounds (900g) potatoes (preferably waxy, like Yukon Gold or red potatoes)

6 slices bacon

1/2 cup finely chopped red onion

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup white vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Paprika and chopped chives for garnish

Instructions:

Boil the Potatoes: Wash the potatoes and place them in a large pot. Cover with cold water and bring to a boil.

Cook the potatoes until they are tender but not falling apart, about 15-20 minutes. Drain and let them cool slightly.

Once cool enough to handle, peel the potatoes and slice them into 1/4-inch thick rounds. Prepare the Bacon: In a large skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until it is crispy. Remove the bacon and place it on a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Once cool, crumble the bacon into small pieces.

Reserve about 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat in the skillet. Make the Dressing: In the same skillet with the reserved bacon fat, add the finely chopped red onion. Cook over medium heat until the onion is softened, about 3 minutes.

Add the white vinegar, Dijon mustard, and sugar to the skillet. Stir well and let the mixture come to a simmer.

Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat. Combine the Ingredients: In a large bowl, combine the sliced potatoes, crumbled bacon, and chopped parsley.

Pour the warm dressing over the potato mixture and gently toss to combine, making sure all the potatoes are well coated. Serve: Transfer the salad to a serving dish and garnish with a sprinkle of paprika and chopped chives.

Serve warm or at room temperature.

Enjoy your delicious and authentic German potato salad!