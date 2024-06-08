Damakant Jayshi

Thrive Foodery will will soon change hands, with a purchase agreement in place that requires some city involvement.

The restaurant opened in 2015 on the corner of North Second Street and East Wausau Avenue, close to Athletic Park. Prior to opening, the existing owner in 2014 took on a roughly $150,000 commercial rehabilitation loan from the city to renovate the property at 2015 N. Second St., said Community Development Manager Tammy Stratz. The remainder of that loan will be paid when the sale closes.

Because of the loan, Wausau has the right of first refusal on the property. This week, the city took a first step in waiving that right to clear the way for the sale. The matter was discussed Tuesday by Wausau’s Economic Development Committee.

The potential owners, who are currently based in Marshfield and own a restaurant there, have said they will continue to have a restaurant at the Wausau site. But unclear is whether they will keep the name or make changes to other aspects of the restaurant.

Stratz told the committee members that city officials are excited by the opportunity to recoup the loan, which will add to the existing commercial rehab pot to assist other potential entrepreneurs.

The borrower already paid $27,000 toward the loan balance, leaving a remainder of about $145,000 with accrued interest. During the pandemic, the borrower became delinquent, which the city allowed at that time. But when Wausau sought to resume loan payments with Thrive Properties, LLC, the company was unable to meet their obligation. According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Financial Institutions, David Lorio is the registered agent for Thrive.

Though the purchase price has not been disclosed, Stratz said payment through the proceeds of the sale should not be a problem.

The committee voted unanimously to approve the sale of the property. The proposal is subject to full council approval.