DETROIT (AP) — Tobias Myers allowed one hit in eight innings and Blake Perkins hit his first of two RBI triples in a five-run second, lifting the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Milwaukee had a breakout offensive performance, with Perkins among four players with two RBIs, after scoring a total of two runs while getting swept in a three-game series at Philadelphia.

“They stayed relentless and kept putting it on them,” said Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy, who has “No retreat. No surrender,” tattooed on his left forearm.

The Tigers, meanwhile, went seven innings without a hit.

Myers (2-2) gave up a leadoff single to Matt Vierling, and the Tigers didn’t get another hit until the ninth. The right-hander walked three and struck out five, taking advantage of first-pitch strikes.

“He stayed ahead and didn’t get cute with people,” Murphy said.

A big lead certainly seemed to help.

“He got spotted a pretty big number in the second inning and he seemed to relax,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said.

James Meeker, a 29-year-old righty, made his major league debut in the ninth and completed the two-hitter.

Reese Olson (1-7) was roughed up by the team that drafted him in 2018 and traded him to the Tigers three years later.

“We hated losing him,” Murphy said. “That was an agonizing trade. Everybody was so high on the kid, and he’s got a great future.

“We just happened to get to him.”

Olson gave up 12 hits and a walk while striking out six. Olson became the first Detroit pitcher to give up at least 12 hits in a game since Jordan Zimmermann allowed 13 in 2019.

“Their at-bats were really impressive against him on all pitches,” Hinch said.

Right-hander Beau Brieske entered the game in the fifth with the Tigers trailing 8-0, and that didn’t quiet the Brewers’ bats.

Perkins hit his second run-scoring triple and Brice Turang followed with an RBI single to give Milwaukee a double-digit lead.

Turang finished 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Perkins and Christian Yelich each had three hits for the Brewers, who have won six of their last nine games.

“We’re hungry, and we’re playing hungry,” Murphy said.

BANGED-UP BREWERS

Milwaukee right-hander Robert Gasser’s left elbow is getting a third opinion, Murphy said, two days after the rookie was placed on the 15-day injured list.

Right-hander DL Hall is expected to throw a bullpen session this weekend, potentially moving closer to coming back from his left knee injury to bolster a short-handed pitching staff.

COMIC RELIEF

Tigers fans didn’t have much to cheer about until utility player Zach McKinstry threw a 10-pitch, perfect ninth, ending with a 43 mph pitch that got Joey Ortiz out with a comebacker that drew a chorus of chuckles.

UP NEXT

Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta (4-3, 3.74) and RHP Casey Mize (1-3, 4.70) are set to start Saturday’s second game of the three-game series.