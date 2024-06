Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Justin and Maria Rosa Cyzan announce the birth of their daughter Princess Yui Carias, born at 11:05 a.m. May 29, 2024. Princess Yui weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Nicholas and Hannah Walters announce the birth of their son Wesley Todd, born at 2:58 p.m. May 29, 2024. Wesley weighed 8 pounds.

Nicholas and Kaidee Scholten announce the birth of their son Nolan William, born at 3:34 p.m. June 1, 2024. Nolan weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.