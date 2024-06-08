Damakant Jayshi

In the months since the spring election, significant changes and actions have been taken at City Hall in Wausau, with one key staffer leaving for a new role, new committee assignments that have left at least one alder dissatisfied and the newly elected mayor issuing his first veto.

The changes are seeing mixed reviews from members of the Wausau City Council, drawing both criticism and praise.

In his veto declaration, Mayor Doug Diny rejected a plan adopted on May 28, 2024 to spend up to $100,000 on a consultant for north riverfront development design. Some council members say the veto is premature and unnecessary, stoking division in the council and with city staff.

The City Council voted 7-4 to authorize a request for proposals on the matter, though not without sharp discussion. Alders Carol Lukens, Michael Martens, Tom Neal, Gary Gisselman, Lisa Rasmussen, Sarah Watson and Chad Henke voted in favor and Alders Terry Kilian, Becky McElhaney, Victoria Tierney and Lou Larson opposed it.

Dist. 7 Alder Rasmussen said the veto “tends to tee up conflict instead of productive communication.”

Firms will not be paid anything for submitting proposals. And even then, the measure would require a council vote to move ahead. Up to $100,000 has already been budgeted, but the final decision to spend any money on a design has not yet been made.

“The Request for Proposal is just that: a request for firms to submit proposals to create a development plan for the North Riverfront,” Alder Lukens told this newspaper. “It does not obligate the city to spend any money or accept any proposal.” She added. “Therefore, what the mayor has vetoed is only a request for the city to learn more about any ideas firms may have regarding the north riverfront property.”

Mayor Diny termed the “no cost” argument “disingenuous” and said there are staff costs involved.

Alders Kilian and Larson, who had voted against the authorization for RFP, strongly backed the mayor’s move.

“In my opinion, it was encouraging and positive to see our Mayor exercise leadership and stand behind those issues that he has indicated are important for the City and our residents,” Kilian said.

While alders favoring the staff recommendation say long-term infrastructure planning is needed for economic growth and expanding the tax base in the city, those opposed say the proposed fees are too high. Complicating matters, critics say, is that the proposed area includes former Wausau Chemical property, which is subject to mandated remediation. City staff have said the cleanup would take eight to 10 years, a fact the alders opposing the plan have repeatedly pointed out.

A veto override vote is automatically on the the June 11 council meeting agenda, when the alders will vote again on the proposal.

Wausau Pilot & Review reached out to all 11 alders and Mayor Diny over the veto asking them for their reaction, how they planned to vote on the matter on Tuesday and whether the mayor could have taken a different approach. Six alders and the mayor responded.

All six City Council members who replied said they would vote the same way they did at the council’s last meeting on May 28. At least eight votes are required for the veto override, an unlikely prospect if the remaining five alders do not change their votes.

“With a 7-4 vote, unless someone that voted no reconsiders, I don’t see this veto being overturned,” Martens told this newspaper. He also questioned the need and timing of the action, pointing out that the veto power “is typically used in “extraordinary circumstances. During my three previous terms on the council, I do not recall the veto being used.”

Martens suggested that a revised strategy could emerge.

In his news release announcing the veto, Mayor Diny cited the need for careful spending in light of a “double-digit property tax increase for many residents” prompted by a required city-wide revaluation. In his remarks at the end of the discussion on the riverfront redevelopment plan on May 28, the mayor did not say he would use his veto. But he asked the alders to think about conserving money wherever they can. “And this to me, seems like one, we could.”

To veto or not to veto

Diny’s immediate two predecessors, Katie Rosenberg and Robert Mielke did not use a single veto, according to records provided by the City Clerk’s Office.

Mayor James Tipple, who served as mayor from 2004-2016, vetoed the City Council nine times, eight times in his third term and one in his second term. Of these, seven vetoes were overridden. One veto override vote failed and no vote was taken on another, letting the veto stand.

Mayor Tipple’s nine vetoes. Source: City of Wausau

Dist. 10 Alder Larson told Wausau Pilot he is “pleasantly surprised” by Diny’s action and said he didn’t believe the mayor could or should have acted differently.

“…I believe this sends a message to the City Council to stop wasting taxpayer dollars on projects that have no priority & could be done in house,” he said. Dist. 3 Alder Kilian simply said “No” to the same question.

Other alders questioned the rationale of the mayor’s action.

Dist. 5 Alder Gisselman said he will vote to override the veto. “I hope the mayor explains his approach,” he said.

Rasmussen questioned the wisdom of the mayor’s move, saying the veto creates no money savings.

“If the council would vote in the future to select a proposal to move forward, that’s where costs of the proposals should be scrutinized,” she said. “If they’re too high, the council makes a choice to proceed or not and must own the result.”

She said the area in question has many properties that are now city owned and not generating any revenue. Martens agreed with that view, saying he supports soliciting proposals for a north riverfront master plan. He said a fresh outside look would help focus the city’s approach to development. The history of projects in the city shows it can take several years for a development project to come to fruition, Martens said.

In previous comments provided to this newspaper, Rasmussen said, “The [request for proposals] does not have a cost, and for someone whose stated goal is to grow Wausau it makes little sense to veto quotations when the selection of any planning firm would be a future choice, and one which has been budgeted for.”

Mayor Diny disagreed with Rasmussen and said that in his veto reasoning, he was clear about the city’s priorities.

“It’s disingenuous to issue an RFP on work we’re not serious about awarding to the winning bidder,” he said. “There are staff costs, and what about the costs to the consultants and contractors bidding in good faith? Is it free and fair to put them through the work on a lark? No. Curbing it now is the transparent way to hold the line on spending.”

The mayor said it is time to “start treating TID money like real money, not Monopoly money.”

“Alder Rasmussen is a seasoned council scrapper, so this isn’t personal, it’s just business,” Diny said, referring to remarks she made in a letter to the editor before the spring election.

On March 24, Rasmussen wrote: “… whoever the mayor is, that person can’t lower your water bills, taxes, housing cost, expand bus routes, or create growth. Period. The City Council voting actions, control all the decisions, budgets and investments that occur here. The mayor is handed those decisions and must manage the result. The mayor doesn’t approve borrowing, debt payment or budgets… Without the work of the council, it’s just talk.”

After quoting this lengthy paragraph, Diny provided his own response. “With those expectations of leadership, we’re fortunate that Chopped Liver wasn’t on the ballot!” Diny said.

He also referred to the alder’s labeling of his veto as “odd.”

“Past decisions are coming home to roost… I said I would take action to save money for the city when I can, so I did,” Diny said.

“Alder Rasmussen also said: ‘It is the council’s job to cut projects and budget requests each year that can wait and fund those that cannot’,” the mayor said. “It seems we are in agreement!”

New mayor, different working style

“I am very encouraged by the Mayor’s examination of our City’s issues and by his performance,” Kilian said, commenting on Diny’s working style so far.

Larson echoed that praise. “I think he has so far been a breath of fresh air from the business as usual approach. I hope it continues,” Larson said.

But Rasmussen termed the mayor’s working style as obstructing progress, mistrusting professional staff recommendations and battling the council.

“An extreme approach may actually create economic setbacks and a negative effect on services people expect, talent acquisition, housing solutions and job creation,” Rasmussen said.

The veto is not the first prominent action that has drawn the ire of the alders. Soon after the April election, Diny’s committee assignments came under criticism. In a letter to the editor, Dist. 4 Alder Neal expressed his concern over the new mayor’s “flawed process in seating alders for standing committees and other new developments.”

“In one case … the Finance Committee … three recent members of this body who requested to be re-seated, were all inexplicably overlooked … effectively removing many years of valuable institutional knowledge and impeding continuity for this important body … and making the new committee members’ jobs needlessly more difficult,” Neal wrote. Among those not appointed to the committee is Rasmussen, former chair of the body and one of the most well-versed in financial and policy matters. Another example he cited was of the Economic Development Committee where he said the two most recent chairs requested re-seating but were ignored by the mayor.

Among the two most serious of Neal’s criticism was Diny’s alleged rejection of ignoring requests from alders with outside responsibilities but were assigned committees that conflicted with that. They were also appointed to committees they didn’t want, he added.

“On top of this, the new mayor is trying to distance the council as a whole from contact with department heads and staff, saying he plans to be the sole point of contact in the development of meeting agendas,” Neal said. “This is unprecedented in my experience and stifles interactions with professionals who always provide insight and clarity.”

Neal cautioned that the city “may lose vital staff as an added result.” At least one top-level staff, Community Development Director Liz Brodek, is leaving the city for a state-level position with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

Diny forcefully rejected the charge about committee assignments, and said the narrative that he ignored anyone is “false.” Diny said he spoke with every alder who had concerns about committee assignments and shared with them the rationale behind his decision.

But he also appeared to acknowledge that some requests were not honored. “The citizens spoke with a mandate for change,” he said. “Change is an uncomfortable reality, and I understood that some would not be happy.”

He emphasized that none of the alders doubted that they could perform their duties as assigned. “They are professionals, and I respect them for their commitment.”