For Wausau Pilot & Review

MENOMONEE FALLS – The Wausau Woodchucks baseball team, following a nine-game winning streak to start the season, have now lost two games in a row as they fell to the Lakeshore Chinooks 3-2 on Friday night.

Drew Berkland (Minnesota) led off the game with a walk and came around to score on a single by Max Galvin (Oklahoma State) to give the Woodchucks a quick 1-0 lead. The RBI was Galvin’s ninth this season and marked the eighth time in 11 games Wausau scored first.

Fast forward to the third inning where Wausau pitcher Clayton Burke (Central Methodist) recorded his second and third strikeout. Deiten Lachance (McClennan Comm. College) helped him by throwing out a runner at second base. The Chucks lead was still 1-0 after three innings.

Burke pulled out all the tricks, picking off a runner at second base to escape the fourth inning. Through four innings Burke had allowed just three hits.

Daniel Harden (McClennan Community College) collected his first extra base hit of the season with a leadoff double in the top of the sixth inning for Wausau. He eventually came around to score on a wild-pitch to give the Chucks an insurance run and a 2-0 lead.

Burke ended up going 5 1/3 innings pitched. He allowed just four hits, two walks and threw 85 pitches. He did allow one run, which would call Corey Thompson for a pitching change. Chris Scinta (Miami) came in relief in his first game as a Woodchuck during the sixth. The Chinooks added two and the game was tied 2-2 headed to the seventh.

James Mann (Wallace St. Community College-Hanceville) took over in the bottom of the seventh as the Woodchucks found trouble on the base paths. Mann escaped the bases loaded by letting just one run cross and the Chinooks took their first lead of the game at 3-2.

Mann kept the Chinooks silent in the eighth, partially due to an amazing catch up against the netting in foul territory by Cooper Vance (Eastern Michigan), but the Woodchucks could not push across another run and suffered their second loss in a row.

The Woodchucks (9-2) will play three more on the road, including another game at Lakeshore on Saturday, before traveling home on Monday to take on Madison for Wausau Baseball and Softball Night at Athletic Park. Game time is 6:05 p.m.