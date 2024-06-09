By Danielle Kaeding | Wisconsin Public Radio

At least 10 people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at a Madison apartment building near the University of Wisconsin campus.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said nine people sustained gunshot wounds or were grazed by bullets during the incident that occurred around 12:45 a.m. at the Lux apartment building on Johnson Street. Another individual was injured by broken glass. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

“It is truly a miracle that no one is dead — a miracle,” Barnes said during a Sunday press conference.

Officers estimated several hundred people were on the rooftop at the time of the incident. In an update Sunday afternoon, Madison police said one victim remained in the hospital, but the individual’s condition was unknown. A spokesperson with the Madison Police Department said some people may have been injured in the shooting that have not yet come forward, urging any individuals who sustained injuries to contact police.

Barnes said the motive behind the shooting is unknown. Madison’s police chief didn’t release any information about potential suspects or persons of interest, but Barnes said evidence suggests they’ll be looking for more than one individual in connection with the shooting. No arrests had been made as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

“We believe that there was some type of altercation that occurred inside the bar between the victim and the person who may be responsible for this,” Barnes said. “But we’re still trying to determine who that was.”

Officers responded to a call of a large party on the rooftop of the building. Upon arrival, officers learned shots had been fired and witnessed dozens of people running out of the building in panic, tripping over one another as they rushed to safety. Some people sought safety by hiding in a maintenance closet, Barnes said.

The gunshot victims range in age from 14 to 23, and one teen was found bleeding in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency services personnel with the Madison Fire Department transported five victims to the hospital while others sought treatment at local hospitals or reported their injuries to police. Barnes said some of the victims were high school students.

“These students should have been celebrating summer vacation and not receiving medical treatment,” Barnes said.

None of those injured were affiliated with UW-Madison, according to the UW-Madison Police Department.

“The University of Wisconsin–Madison is offering sympathy and concern for those injured, along with resources and support to UW students who may have been impacted,” the university said in a statement. “Students or others affiliated with campus may have been present in the building or witnessed the scene.”

Authorities shut down Johnson Street and several surrounding streets for several hours Sunday morning to collect evidence, recovering about 10 shell casings from the scene. Barnes said the department’s violent crime unit is leading the investigation into the shooting.

Detectives are still trying to identify suspects and persons of interest, according to Madison police. No guns have been recovered in connection with the shooting.

Police are trying to determine whether the party was sanctioned by the apartment complex. The building’s management company is cooperating with the investigation, but Barnes said no one from the company was on site at the time of the incident.

It’s the second public shooting in Madison within 48 hours, Barnes said. On Friday, a man was shot and killed on Williamson Street. Prior to that, the city had gone five weeks without any reports of a shooting.

Barnes said they’re seeking and examining any video footage from cameras within the building or in the vicinity of the incident, as well as cell phone video. He encouraged people to share any videos or information about the shooting with the Madison Police Department.

People can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com. Authorities said any information may be shared anonymously and could be eligible for a monetary award if it leads to an arrest.

A media briefing will be held Monday at 9 a.m.

This story was produced by Wisconsin Public Radio and is being republished by permission. See the original story here.