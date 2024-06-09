Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Advanced Directives Assistant. Volunteer assists community members with completing their power of attorney for health care for Wausau Aspirus Hospital. This is a legal document that tells others what medical care they do or do not want in a time of crisis. Volunteer assists with completing the Aspirus document provided, witnessing the signature, and making copies. Other office duties as requested. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Do You Want To Be a Phone Pal? A phone pal is like a pen pal but instead of writing letters, you talk to someone over the phone. This person would call the patient and talk with them and be a friendly listening ear to a patient on hospice. A friendly caller can also conduct tuck-in calls. Tuck-in calls is where a person calls a patient, or facility where a patient lives, to ask if they need any additional supplies before we head into the weekend. Then take note of which person needs what supplies and let the nurse or aide know to bring these supplies on their next visit. Contact Interim Hospice at [email protected] for more information.

Are you ready to Rock The Block? Rock the Block is a week-long revitalization effort that takes an underserved neighborhood in the Wausau area, in partnership with residents and community members, making the neighborhood safer and improving living conditions. Volunteers will do landscaping/yard work, window and siding washing, exterior maintenance/repairs, painting, and so much more. No skills necessary, just a willingness to lend a hand. For additional information and to sign up, visit habitatwausau.org/rock-the-block/ or email [email protected].

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Want to inspire children through play? The Children’s Imaginarium Wish List is on Amazon, which is linked here: Support – Children’s Imaginarium (childrensimaginarium.org). Email [email protected] with questions.

Do you have 4T to 6T Pants? Marathon County Head Start is in need of 4T to 6 T boy’s and girl’s pants. Learning to use the toilet is one of the many important developmental milestones we work on with the children we serve. There can be many accidents while learning to use the toilet and having clean pants and underwear are necessary. We are running very low. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Do You Have Extra Craft Supplies? The Behavioral Health Program at North Central Health Care seeks new donations of craft and other items for use in our programs. Items needed are:

Markers, Diamond art kits, deluxe watercolor sets and watercolor paper. Small- and medium-sized canvases. Painting paper/pads, glitter glue/glue sticks. Gel pens – various colors, Mod Podge. Corn starch. Small items that could be painted – figurines, flowerpots, houses, etc., paint, sidewalk chalk, aromatherapy diffusers and essential oils, lighthearted and positive adolescent appropriate books. Donations can be dropped off at the volunteer office, 2400 Marshall St., Suite B. For questions, contact the volunteer office at 715-848-4450 or email at [email protected].

Source: United Way of Marathon County