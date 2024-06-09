Wausau Pilot & Review

This season, the Marathon County Public Library is sharing Sensational Summer Reads with Wausau Pilot & Review readers. Each week during the summer, Wausau Pilot will feature one recommended book for adults and one for children, handpicked by MCPL staff. Here are this week’s picks:

“Big Truck, Little Island,” by Chris Van Dusen

Inspired by a true story and told in rhyming text, Big Truck, Little Island, is a delightful picture book about a community banding together to help each other out. When a big truck delivering an oversize load gets stuck and slips off a narrow road of the little island, it blocks traffic from both directions.

How will they get to where they need to go? Will they make it on time? The solution the community comes up with is clever and heart-warming. From trucks to cars to boats, little transportation enthusiasts will enjoy everything this story has to offer.

“The Unmaking Of June Farrow,” by Adrienne Young

The Farrow women have been cursed, and June, like those before her, will eventually descend into an unexplainable madness. After the passing of her gran, June’s hallucinations occur more frequently, and she struggles to distinguish between reality and illusion. June can’t resist trying to understand what is happening, and when she opens the door that keeps appearing to her, she is transported to a different time.

As June begins to search the town around her for clues, she learns there is more to her family mystery than she could have ever imagined.