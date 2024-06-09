Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Post 10 American Legion baseball team hit the road for the first time this season and swept a doubleheader over Marinette, winning 14-1 and 3-2.

The Bulldogs (3-1) rolled in the opener, using a 10-run third inning to bust the game open.

Jack Barthels threw a five-inning complete game, striking out five and added two hits and two RBI in the win for Wausau.

Caden Werth was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI, and Oliver Turjaski and Jackson Albee also drove in two apiece for Wausau.

In Game 2, Marinette scored twice in the opening inning and the score held until the sixth when Wausau scored twice on a two-run triple by Ryan Rodemeier to tie it.

Dylan Dobratz knocked in the game-winner with a single in the top of the seventh to complete the sweep for the Bulldogs.

Davis Winter struck out six in a complete-game victory for Wausau.

Wausau is back in action Thursday at Antigo.

Game 1

Wausau 14, Marinette 1

Wausau 12(10) 01 – 14 11 0

Marinette 100 00 – 1 4 0

WP: Jack Barthels. LP: Kurth.

SO: Barthels 5; Kurth (2 2/3 inn.) 3, Schreamm (1 1/3 inn.) 3, MacGregor (1 inn.) 0. BB: Barthels 3; Kurth 5, Schramm 2, MacGregor 3.

Top hitters: W, Tony Iaffaldano 2 runs, 2 RBI; Caden Werth 3×3, 2B, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Dylan Dobratz 2 runs; Lucas Smogoleski 2×3, 2 2Bs, 2 runs, RBI; Jackson Albee 2 RBI; Oliver Turjaski 2×4, 2 RBI; Barthels 2×4, 2 RBI. M, Krause 2B; Kurth 2B, RBI.



Game 2

Wausau 3, Marinette 2

Wausau 000 002 1 – 3 8 3

Marinette 200 000 x – 2 2 1

WP: Davis Winter. LP: Krause.

SO: Winter 6; Krause 1. BB: Winter 4; Krause 0.

Top hitters: W, Iain Stahel 2×4; Ryan Rodemeier 3B, 2 RBI; Zach Pagel 2×3, 2B.

Records: Wausau 3-1; Marinette not reported.