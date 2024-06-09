Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Post 10 American Legion baseball team opened its 2024 campaign with a doubleheader split with Holmen on Saturday at Athletic Park.

Wausau lost the opener 5-2 before coming back to win Game 2 3-2 in walk-off fashion.

In the first game, Holmen jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings.

Caden Werth smacked a two-run homer in the third for Wausau, but that would be all the Bulldogs could muster as they were held to five hits in the defeat.

In Game 2, the game was tied 2-2 after three innings and remained that way until the bottom of the seventh.

Lucas Smogoleski reached on an error and Zach Pagel followed with a single. After a fielder’s choice groundball erased Pagel at second, Jackson Albee nailed a single to left to score Smogoleski with the winning run and earn the Bulldogs a split.

Wausau will play another twinbill at Marinette on Sunday beginning at noon.

Game 1

Holmen 5, Wausau 2

Holmen 130 000 1 – 5 9 2

Wausau 002 000 0 – 2 5 0

WP: Ploszny. LP: Lucas Hager. SV: Martin.

SO: Ploszny (5 2/3 inn.) 8, Martin (1 1/3 inn.) 1; Hager (5 inn.) 3, Caden Werth (2 inn.) 1. BB: Ploszny 4, Martin 2; Hager 1, Werth 2.

Top hitters: H, Geyenfurtner 2B, run; Walter 2 RBI; Goryl 2×3. W, Werth HR, 2 RBI.



Game 2

Wausau 3, Holmen 2

Holmen 011 000 0 – 2 3 3

Wausau 110 000 1 – 3 6 0

WP: Tony Iaffaldano. LP: Gilbertson.

SO: Kronfeld (5 inn.) 6, Gilbertson (1 2/3 inn.) 0; Brennan Fictum (6 inn.) 5, Iaffaldano 0. BB: Kronfeld 3, Gilbertson 1; Fictum 6, Iaffaldano 3.

Top hitters: H, Linse 2B; Anderson 2B, RBI. W, Jesse Osness 2×4, 3B, RBI; Lucas Smogoleski 2×4, RBI.

Records: Holmen not reported; Wausau 1-1.