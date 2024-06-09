For Wausau Pilot & Review

MENOMONEE FALLS – The Wausau Woodchucks baseball team earned their 10th win of the season as they held on to defeat the Lakeshore Chinooks on the road Saturday night.

Wausau is now 10-2 and leads the Great Lakes West Division of the Northwoods League.

The Woodchucks scored first yet again, marking the ninth time this season they took the first lead.

Val Cerna Jr. (Central Methodist) doubled and went to third on Max Galvin’s (Oklahoma State) single. Cerna eventually scored on a double steal, giving the Woodchucks a 1-0 lead.

Brayden Smith (Iowa Western Comm. College) had two-out single in the second inning and Max Soliz Jr. (Auburn) moved him to third with a double, and Smith scored on an errant throw on the play to make it 2-0.

The next time the duo of Smith and Soliz Jr. would come to the plate they put together an almost identical inning as the second. Smith singled, which was followed by a double from Soliz Jr. making the Woodchucks seven and eight hitters responsible for two of the Chucks three runs.

Edwin Alicea (Nova Southeastern) started on the mound for the Woodchucks and continued the trend of strong starting pitching. In the last four games the Woodchucks starter has gone at least five innings pitched and Alicea was just short of that mark pitching four and recording three strikeouts. He handed the ball off to Jorge Decardenas (Charlotte).

Decardenas would strike out four and allow just two base runners through the fifth and sixth innings. An unusual one-out double on a ball that got lost in the lights by the Chucks outfielders out Decardenas in trouble in the seventh. Lakeshore eventually scored in the inning, cutting Wausau’s lead to 3-1.

After going 0-for-4 to start the game, Drew Berkalnd (Minnesota) smashed a bomb over the left field wall. The solo shot was his second of the season and it gave the Chucks a much-needed insurance run. They led 4-1 and needed three outs to win their 10th game of the year.

Decardenas would get the bump for his fifth inning of work in the ninth.

A walk, followed by a home run allowed Lakeshore to cut the Chucks’ lead to 4-3, before Eric Valdez (Feather River College) entered and struck out the final batter to earn the save.

The Woodchucks finish their four-game road trip at Madison on Sunday afternoon before returning home for Wausau Youth Baseball and Softball Night at Athletic Park on Monday. Game time Monday is 6:05 p.m.