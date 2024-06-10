WAUSAU – Wausau’s jazz concert series along the river in downtown Wausau returns this year with six concerts.

Jazz on the River kicks off on July 14 with The Tim Buchholz Quintet. It will be followed by five more Sunday night concerts, all held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kickbusch Plaza in Wausau. That’s just west of the Marathon County Public Library Headquarters.

Daddio will perform July 21; The Bob Kase Quintet on July 28; ZIJI on Aug. 4; Janet Planet on Aug. 11; and, lastly, The Jeff Erickson Quartet on Aug. 18.

Concerts will be held at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in the village of Rib Mountain in the case of inclement weather.

Visit rivervalleyjazz.org for more information.