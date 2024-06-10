Wausau Pilot & Review

Multiple people are injured, some seriously, after a two-vehicle crash late Sunday near Tomahawk in Lincoln County.

The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday, June 9 in the southbound lanes of Hwy. 51 near Hwy. S in Lincoln County. Witnesses say one vehicle with several people inside was upside down as crews arrived on scene.

Rescue crews from several area agencies responded to the crash, requesting extrication tools and additional equipment to free victims. A medical helicopter was requested almost immediately after first responders arrived and was set to land on Hwy. 51 in the northbound lanes.

A portion of Hwy. 51 in both directions remained closed as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. An estimated opening time is not yet available.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at [email protected].