KRONENWETTER – Residents are invited to ask questions and learn more about the proposed village ambulance service during a public forum at 6 p.m. June 12 in the village board room of its municipal center, 1582 Kronenwetter Drive.

“The public forum is being offered to allow residents the opportunity to learn and understand what is being proposed in regard to the ambulance service proposal and how it may affect them,” said the village’s new administrator Peter Kampfer. “By participating, it can ensure we are addressing the concerns of those we serve.”

Residents are invited and encouraged to submit their questions online here: https://www.kronenwetter.org/department/fire_department/submit_your_question_for_the_june_12,_2024_public_forum_on_the_future_of_ambulance_service_.php

Kronenwetter Fire Chief Theresa O’Brien and EMS Coordinator Alexa Kufalk will address the submitted questions during the forum, as well as present data behind the proposal.

The village currently contracts its ambulance service with Riverside Fire District. The contract expires in December 2025.

If the Village Board approves the proposed ambulance service on June 12, O’Brien hopes to have it up and running by Jan. 1, 2026.