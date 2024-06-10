Wausau Pilot & Review

A man and a dog are dead and a woman was airlifted from the scene of a crash near Tomahawk that led to a roadway shutdown for more than 8 hours Monday.

The crash was reported at about 11 p.m. Sunday, June 9 on Hwy. 51 in Lincoln County just north of Tamarack Lane in the town of Skanawan.

Police say a 20-year-old Crandon woman driving an SUV appears to have lost control of her vehicle as she headed south on Hwy. 51. She veered into the median and was struck by a northbound utility van driven by a 51-year-old Rhinelander man.

The van driver, who was trapped inside the vehicle, died at the scene.

The woman was extricated from the SUV and flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital by helicopter for treatment of her injuries. A dog in the woman’s vehicle died in the crash, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting crash reconstruction and traffic on Hwy. 51 was redirected until about 8 a.m. The highway has since reopened.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, while Oneida County and New Berlin officials assisted with the process of family notification. The crash remains under investigation and no names are being released at this time.