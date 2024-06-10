Mrs. Wisconsin America 2022 Sasha Everett, a 2016 alum of the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, has turned her passion for promoting literacy into a book drive that will culminate at a Wausau Woodchucks baseball game in July.

The Books and Baseball event, a part of Everett’s Pages With a Purpose platform, will provide a children’s book giveaway at the July 25 game at Wausau’s Athletic Park. As part of a Day of Service, members of the UW-Stevens Point Alumni Association will offer donated books free of charge while supplies last, from 2:20-3:30 p.m. at Community Park outside of the stadium. From 5:35-6:15 p.m., books will be limited to those with a ticket for the game against the Green Bay Rockers.

As Mrs. Wisconsin America, Everett continues the Pages with a Purpose initiative begun when she was crowned Mrs. Marathon County 2022.

“My main goal of Pages with a Purpose is to get books into as many homes as possible and help children have the tools they need to become lifelong readers and leaders,” Everett said.

Community members, including UW-Stevens Point alumni, are encouraged to donate books for children in grades K-12 for the event. Everett has set a goal of 1,000 books.

“That would by far be the largest book drive I have been a part of to date,” Everett said. “I would love to see that many children get books over summer break.”

Book donations can be mailed or dropped off by July 17, at the UWSP Alumni Association Office, 2100 Main St., Stevens Point, in Room 134. Bound to Happen Books, 1008 Main St., Stevens Point, also collects book donations and will host a collection event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 18. All new and gently used K-12-friendly books will be accepted.

The UW-Stevens Point Alumni Association is offering a ticket promotion for the Woodchucks and Rockers game. A $35 fee includes general admission seating in the Leine’s Deck starting at 5:35 p.m., with an unlimited buffet until 8 p.m. including brats, burgers, hot dogs, fries, chips, coleslaw, water and fountain soda. Attendees can take home a Tailgating Woody bobblehead giveaway by the Woodchucks while supplies last.

To register for tickets, go to https://give.uwsp.edu/e/wausau-woodchucks-books-and-baseball/.

Source: UW-Stevens Point



