James E. Nick

James “Jim” Nick, 63, of Wausau, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 2, 2024. He was born on June 30, 1960, to John and Joyce Nick, in Wisconsin.

In 1978, Jim graduated from Wausau East High School and worked several different jobs before he found his life’s passion, working for American Family Insurance. He opened his first office in Marshfield, and in 1986, he transferred his office to the Wausau area. Jim quickly became American Family Insurance’s top agent and held that status for many years.

His passion for helping people knew no bounds. Jim always had a big heart and always helped people, making sure they had clothes on their backs and food on their tables. Throughout his business career and after his retirement, Jim worked with and helped support many charities. The charities he was involved with are too many to name; but a few that he impacted are The Children’s Hospital in Madison, The Neighbors Place, Friends of Wausau, Bridge Street Mission, Empowered Dream Hunt, and Marathon County Humane Society.

Aside from helping people, Jim enjoyed many activities, such as; shooting pool, golf, stock car racing, playing softball, as well as riding and racing snowmobiles. Every November brought about one of Jim’s true passions, deer hunting. It was nine days of camaraderie with his buddies, hunting, spending time in the hunting cabin, making drives, and what he truly liked, dragging deer. There was a little bit of time at the tavern as well.

Jim was blessed in many ways, but his voice for singing was memorable. He shared his voice with many people, singing at weddings, funerals, church and once in a while, karaoke.

Jim will be deeply missed by so many people, including his mother, Joyce Nick; sister, Jacalyn Clark; niece, Nicole Pakonen; his dog, Macie; as well as many friends, acquaintances and colleagues.

Jim is preceded in death by his father, John Nick; as well as his beloved dog, Bella.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, June 17, 2024, at Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Wausau, with Pastor Dan Sire officiating. A visitation will run from 9:00 am until 12:00 noon, at the church, with a break for family between services. Bunkers will be hosting a celebration of Jim’s life following the church service, where those who loved, Jim are encouraged to share stories and memories of his life.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you do what Jim would do, and help an organization that speaks to you.

Larry O. Olson

Larry O. Olson, 87, of Wausau, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2024. He was born on March 15, 1937, in Holmen, WI, to the late Lynn and Alice Olson.

Larry, who humorously referred to himself as “The Genius” and “Emperor,” led a life rich with love, dedication, and passion. He attended Holmen High School, where his love for baseball and basketball blossomed, and he discovered a lifelong affinity for mathematics. This early passion guided him to the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. He furthered his education with a Master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin – Madison and in 1962, he married Mary sharing 61 years together.

Larry’s professional journey saw him sharing his knowledge as a Math professor at the University of Wisconsin – Marathon Campus, where he taught for 36 years. He was beloved by his students, who admired his enthusiasm, patience, and dedication to their success. Beyond his academic achievements, Larry was a devoted grandfather who took great joy in helping his grandchildren excel in their college math courses. He was also an avid collector, always on the lookout for records, CDs, books, paintings, and sports memorabilia. Larry’s love for music, especially jazz, was well-known, and he never missed an estate sale or the chance to visit the nearest resale shop. A talented artist, Larry’s favorite medium was oil pastels, and he was an enthusiastic participant in numerous hobbies, including golf, tennis, and pickleball. Remarkably, he shot his age in golf at 83.

Larry’s life was characterized by his deep family orientation and willingness to help others at a moment’s notice. His concern for his son’s and grandchildren’s cars, contrasted with his indifference towards his own, highlighted his selfless nature. He enjoyed reading, biking, and running, activities that kept him vibrant and engaged throughout his life. His warmth and generosity left a lasting impact on everyone he met, and he will be deeply missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Olson; his son, Tom Olson, and daughter-in-law, Lynn Olson; his grandchildren, Amber and Andrew Olson; his sister, Ruth Werner, and brother-in-law, Brandt Werner; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Lynn Olson, his brothers, Chuck Olson and Gene Olson and his sister Marilyn Rem.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am at First English Lutheran Church on Saturday, June 22, 2024. A visitation will run from 9:00 am until the time of services at the church, a lunch will follow the service. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family during this time.

Ronald G. Goetsch

Ronald (Ron/Ronnie) Gilbert Goetsch, age 85, of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2024, at Primrose Memory Care, Weston, Wisconsin, from congestive heart failure and dementia. During the weeks prior to his passing, Ron was blessed with visits by family and friends, and received special care from Primrose and Compassus hospice staff. All the while his loving wife, Rometta, was at his side.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 11th, 2024, at 12:00 PM at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 426 Washington Street in Wausau, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM at St. Paul’s Church until the start of the service.

Ron was born in Wausau, Wisconsin, on August 15th, 1938, to Gilbert and Ethel (Weiland) Goetsch. He was united in marriage to Rometta (Scherr) Goetsch June 25, 1960. Ron was a loving husband to Rometta and to their 2 daughters, Lori and Susan. Ron and Rometta were blessed with 63 years of marriage.

In his earlier years, you could find Ron racing boats on Lake Wausau, snowmobiling with friends and family, or waxing one of his many nice cars. Ron was a great swimmer and water skier and was a lifeguard in high school. Ron and Rometta loved boating and fishing, and spending time at their cottage on Deer Lake in Tomahawk. They loved it so much they built a new home on the property and lived on Deer Lake for about 20 years, before moving back to Wausau.

Ron and Rometta were great entertainers. They loved hosting parties for friends, family and employees. Ron loved happy hour, grilling, cooking, and singing by the fire.

Ron spent a lot of time making his yard look perfect. The landscaping, stairs, garden beds, bridges, etc., were designed by Ron, and looked amazing.

Ron has always been a hard worker. He worked in the granite industry all his life. He started working at Anderson Brothers and Johnson Company in the factory and later became sales manager. He was treasurer on the Board of Directors. In 1980, Ron and Rometta purchased Wausau Monument Company. As an artist, Ron created one-of-a-kind drawings for engravement onto customers’ monuments. Ron and Rometta were at Wausau Monument until their retirement and sale of the business to their daughter, Susan (Tom) Pergolski, in 2005.

Ron is survived by his wife, Rometta (Scherr) Goetsch, Weston, Wisconsin; his daughter, Lori (Mike) Detjens; his two sisters, Joy Foth of Wausau and Carrie Schmit of Michigan. He is further survived by 3 loving grandchildren, Seth (Jenna) Detjens of Woodbury, MN, Danielle (John) Ballschmieder of Wausau, and Logan Ballschmieder of Wausau. He is survived by 3 great-grandchildren, Mykko Martinez of Wausau, Millie Martnez of Wausau, and Noland Detjens of Woodbury, MN.

Ron was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan (Tom) Pergolski.Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel is assisting our family.

Gerald L. Gage

Gerald “Jerry” L. Gage, 95, of Marathon, passed away at home on Sunday, June 2, 2024, surrounded by family and under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born in Marathon to the late Vincent and Alvera (Schmidlkofer) Gage on January 14, 1929. Jerry attended Marathon High School and the Vocational Tech School in Wausau. He married Janice Baumann on April 15, 1967 at St. Mary’s Church, Marathon.

Jerry worked for A&P Company and retired from Green Bay Packaging, where he was a machine operator. He was a volunteer on the Marathon Fire Department for 46 years and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He also was a Hospitality Minister at St. Mary’s for many years. In his free time Jerry enjoyed ice fishing, open water fishing, bowling, playing cards, especially Poker, watching T.V., and caring for his vegetable garden.

Survivors include his wife, Janice; children, Patrick (Cathy), Connie (Ryan) Berdal, Russell (Corissa), and Jason (Kristi); eight grandchildren, Sharon (Aaron) Ruff, Denise (Jordan) Hall, Jacob and McKenna Berdal, Skylar, Sierra, and Jaron Gage, and Parker Gage; five great-grandchildren, Roman and Rudy Ruff and Tristan, Eliza, and Mina Hall; two brothers, Robert and Vincent (Ellie); and in-laws, Dennis (Gail), Lawrence (Elaine), Floyd (Sandee), Lloyd (Joanie) Baumann, and Sandy (Doug) Borchardt.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Alvera; and three sisters, Eileen and Janet Gage, and Eunice (Dan) Whiteley.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon, with Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier presiding. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 20 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the church and continue at 9:00 a.m. on Friday until the time of service. Thursday evening will conclude with a service by the American Legion. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military honors accorded by the American Legion Alois Dreikosen Post #469.

A family memorial fund will be established.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Father Diermeier and to the team from Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the care and support to Jerry and his family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Clarence J. Schultz

Clarence J. Schultz, 97, of Mattoon, died on Friday, June 7, 2024, at Rosemary Manor in Mattoon under the care of Compassus Hospice.

Clarence was born on September 13, 1926, in Lyndhurst, WI, the son of Walter Sr. and Erna (Schmidt) Schultz.

On November 16, 1946, Clarence was united in marriage to Lois Dabill at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Parsonage in the Town of Almon.

In his earlier years, Clarence worked at REA, hauled milk for several companies and the Mattoon Veneer Mill. Clarence worked as a concrete finisher for over 40 years at James Cape & Son and Duffek Sand & Gravel until his retirement on his 65th birthday. He played baseball for Almond Baseball and Mattoon Old Timers league. Clarence enjoyed gun hunting, bow hunting and fishing. He spent 72 years at the hunting shack in Wabeno without ever missing opening day. Clarence was an avid fan of the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and Milwaukee Bucks. He never missed a Brewers game. Clarence was a member of the Mattoon’s Sportsman Club and St. John’s Lutheran Church, Mattoon.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Lois; children, Marlene (David) Wendt of Hatley, DeWaine (Jeannie) Schultz of Mattoon, Karen (Gerald) Lenzner of Eland, Michele (Andy) Welch of Bowler and Julie (Jeff) Verhasselt of Antigo; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild and a brother, Walter (Bernette) Schultz Jr.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Dennis and Robert Schultz; brothers, Marvin (Cora) Schultz and Reuben (Doris) Schultz, as well as his fishing buddies, Al Kielman and Jim Pecha.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Mattoon. Rev. Steven Pockat will preside. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Town of Almon. Visitation will be on Thursday, from 9 AM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Milton C. Schmidt

Milton C. Schmidt, 92 of Birnamwood, died on Friday, June 7, 2024, at Cloverleaf Terrace, Birnamwood.

Milton was born on August 28, 1931, in Birnamwood, the son of Fred and Erma (Kufahl) Schmidt.

On October 2, 1954, Milton was united in marriage to Suzanne Uttecht at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Birnamwood. She survives.

Milton started farming at the age of 14 and really never gave it up. He served on the Wittenberg-Birnamwood School Board for 15 years, the Banner Bank board for 40 years and the Aniwa town board. Milton’s faith was very important to him and he served on various boards at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Birnamwood. Milton loved spending time with his family especially his time spent at the cottage on Pelican Lake fishing with the grandchildren. The couple also enjoyed the time playing cards with family and friends.

Milton is survived by his wife, Suzanne Schmidt; four children, Randall (Sandy) Schmidt, Judith (Andrew) Resch, Lauri (Mark) Klumpyan and Todd (Kelly) Schmidt; son-in-law, Joel Creydt; nine grandchildren, Jeremy (Trisha) Schmidt, Eric (Alicia) Resch, Kyle Resch, Cody (Kimberly) Schmidt, Nicole (Matt) McKone, Kyra (Aaron) Gardner, Logan Schmidt, Lilly (Matt) Schumacher and Colin (Nikki) Klumpyan; eight great-grandchildren, Tori, Bree, Elliot, Claire, Lucy, Wyatt, Kinslee and Micah; step-great-grandchildren, Aiden, Brinley and Liam; siblings, Earl (Judy) Schmidt, Carol Kocina and Rachel Kluck; sisters-in-law and brother’s-in-law, Judy Schmidt, Carol and Edward Schmidt, Sandy and Ronnie Stillman and Ronald Uttecht and many other relatives and friends.

Milton was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Pamela Creydt; daughter-in-law Susan Schmidt and siblings, Doris Schmidt, Murl Hahs, Verna Viegut, Roy, Donald, David and Erma Jean Schmidt.

A funeral service will be held at 12Noon on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Birnamwood. Rev. Jennifer Sosinski will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9AM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com