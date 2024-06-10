In 2020, Watertown resident Glen Godfroy walked into the polling place where he had voted for years. This time, he wasn’t sure if he could vote — he was on probation for a felony DUI offense. So, he said, he asked a poll worker to verify his status.

The official checked a list of ineligible voters that the Wisconsin Elections Commission distributes across the state and didn’t find Godfroy’s name, he said. So Godfroy cast a ballot and went home.

Nearly a year later he was charged in Jefferson County with illegal voting for casting a ballot while on felony probation. He ultimately pleaded no contest and was ordered to pay $1,150, plus attorney fees, he said.

“It kind of pissed me off,” he said. “I didn’t find out about it for 10 months.”

Godfroy is just one case of an ineligible voter who slipped through the cracks of a system that is supposed to prevent people on felony probation from casting a ballot illegally — and faced fresh criminal charges for it.

Although election fraud is extremely rare in the state, Wisconsin Watch last year documented 109 cases between 2012 and 2022 of people being charged for voting or registering to vote while on felony probation. That was the most common election-related infraction in that time frame, though still only an average of under 11 people a year.

Such infractions can occur, Votebeat has found, because of shortcomings in the system used to flag people with felony probation status before they vote. The problems could be addressed with a change to state law, but the Legislature has shown little interest.

Defendants often say in court filings that they didn’t know they weren’t eligible to vote. In many of the criminal complaints, meanwhile, prosecutors allege that the defendants erred by incorrectly checking the box on their voter registration form saying that they were not on probation, extended supervision or parole for a felony conviction. If they had answered correctly, the form would have alerted election officials that those Wisconsin residents couldn’t legally vote.

“The responsibility is on the felon serving their sentence to ensure that they’re not breaking the law,” said Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, ??who has charged several county residents with election fraud.

But experts say some of the blame should be directed at a list used before and on Election Day that shares ineligible voter data with local officials. They say the list is problematic because it depends on multiple state and local agencies sharing the information promptly, creating more opportunities for miscommunication and mistakes in a state where localities take the lead in administering elections.

They also point to the confusion created by Wisconsin’s laws on when people with felonies regain their right to vote.

“Many states have very confusing laws on the books in terms of voting rights restoration for individuals who have been released from incarceration,” said Jonathan Topaz, a staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union’s Voting Rights Project. “And states are routinely failing in their duty to provide voters with the assurances and the information that they need to make informed decisions.”

Effects fall heavily on people of color

While the number of affected voters in Wisconsin appears to be small, the consequences can be severe. The problem disproportionately affects people of color, and those who are prosecuted end up further enmeshed in the criminal justice system.

Out of the 109 people charged between 2012 and 2022 for illegally voting or registering to vote while on felony probation, 36, or about one-third, were Black, and 56, or just over half, were white, according to Wisconsin Watch. One was Latino, one was Asian, and nine were Native American. The racial identities of the other six weren’t clear.

As a whole, 80% of people in Wisconsin are non-Hispanic white, 7% Hispanic of any race, 6% Black, 3% Asian, and about 1% Native American; 2% are two or more races.