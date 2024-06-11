Damakant Jayshi

More than half of residents surveyed say they would support a referendum to raise the revenue limit and address a looming budget deficit at the Wausau School District, officials said this week.

The operational referendum could appear on the November 2024 ballot as part of an effort to cover operational expenses. About 53 percent of district residents expressed at least some support, according to survey data. That number is a weighted average.

On the flip side, about 47 percent of the weighted group said they would either “definitely not” or “probably not” support such a referendum. The results of the survey, completed by just under 2,000 residents, were shared Monday with the Wausau School Board.

The board has until August to decide on the operational referendum, a measure to help reduce the district’s $3.5 million deficit for the upcoming school year. Some members believe the community should understand the impact if the referendum does not pass. Learn more.

Some survey numbers were encouraging. Nearly 80 percent of all survey respondents, including 74 percent of the crucial weighted group, said they believed the school district’s most urgent financial needs must be addressed now.

Of the survey respondents, about 47 percent said they would support a non-recurring referendum. Just 19 percent expressed support for a recurring one and about 40 percent said they would not support either type of operational referendum.

The operating referendum pays for salaries and benefits of staff and insurance, among other expenses, and is levied each year.

Perry Hibner, lead survey strategist of the Donovan Group, a communications organization working with public schools, said the number of participants is well above the 20 percent goal that they aim for.

The survey was open from May 6 to June 5. The firm said that the survey was not based on a scientific sample. “Because we used a convenience sample, it would be methodologically inappropriate to carry out a regression analysis or attempt to calculate the error,” the firm’s report states.

Preference for a ‘no tax increase’ option

A majority of the respondents voted “yes” to a question to increase the revenue limit by $3 million a year to temporarily reduce the district’s budget shortfall and maintain the current staffing levels if the tax increase was $0 on each $100,000 of equalized property value. Nearly 27 percent said they would definitely not or probably not support it. About 18 percent were unsure.

The support dropped significantly, to about 38 percent, for another option of increasing the revenue limit by $6 million a year if doing so resulted in a tax increase of $54 on each $100,000 of equalized property value. About 42 percent were opposed and about 20 percent were unsure of their support.

Similarly, the support went further down for the third option of increasing the revenue limit by $9 million a year with a tax increase of $108 on each $100,000 of equalized property value.

Board considers consequences of inaction

Some board members wanted to know the reason behind the tepid support for the operational referendum despite no tax increase. Sarah Brock suggested learning the reasons behind opposition for those who said no, even without a tax impact.

“If there’s no tax impact, there’s another reason they are saying ‘no’,” she said.

Hibner told board members that among those who supported reducing the budget preferred that it be addressed “internally” and added that many residents might be worried due to a recent city-wide reevaluation in property value that is prompting concern about rising property tax rates.

Pat McKee said the board needs to be crystal clear with the students, parents, staff and the community about the impact of the budget deficit if the referendum does not pass. For those suggesting an internal fix, he said, they should understand that the impact would be felt externally, eventually. McKee said board and district officials should clearly spell out specifics instead of talking in general terms.

Hibner agreed with McKee, and said district residents should know how many positions will need to be cut and how the class sizes will change without action.

“It’s just the reality…These are some of the other factors the community has to decide,” he said.

Jane Rusch said the board has been trying to explain to the community how much more expensive it is to handle all the neighborhood schools that they have.

Lance Trollop said the community has some misconceptions about the ripple effects of property value increases. If a house value goes up by 50 percent, it does not mean taxes will increase by that number, he said. That isn’t necessarily true.

James Bouche once again reiterated that the group has not yet decided to press ahead with a referendum but will ruminate over the next steps moving forward.