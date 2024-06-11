Wausau Pilot & Review

A 30-year-old Lac du Flambeau man will spend more than 15 years in prison for domestic violence crimes, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

On April 26, Frank R. Schuman was found guilty by an Oneida County Jury of strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, substantial batery and second-degree reckless endangerment, all of which carried a domestic abuse enhancer. In sum, Schuman was convicted of 11 counts of domestic violence and will spend 11 years on extended supervision following his eventual release from prison.

According to criminal complaints, Mr. Schuman allegedly broke one person’s jaw and sexually assaulted them, repeatedly assaulted and choked another person, and physically assaulted a third person leaving bruises on their face, torso, and legs. The assaults happened between January 1, 2022, and May 1, 2022.

During a court appearance, Schuman took responsibility for his actions but blamed the abuse on heavy drinking and said he did not remember what happened.

Schuman was previously found guilty of additional domestic violence charges in Vilas and Outagamie Counties for abuse against three different people. In Outagamie County, police said Schuman repeatedly hit a woman who was then his girlfriend, sending her to the emergency room at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was treated for a broken jaw and was forced to have it wired shut. In a separate incident, Schuman strangled and, while wearing work boots, kicked the victim, police said.

“We are proud to be part of a partnership with other criminal justice professionals who are committed to working beyond jurisdictional boundaries to keep victims safe, hold defendants accountable, and seek justice,” Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Tempelis said.

Attorney General Josh Kaul also praised the judge’s determination.

“This sentence sends a clear message that individuals who commit violent crimes like those the defendant has been convicted of face a long time behind bars,” Kaul said. “Thank you to those who have worked to hold the defendant accountable.”

DCI, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, and Vilas County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case with assistance from Forest County Sheriff’s Office, Minocqua Police Department, Lac Du Flambeau Police Department, Woodruff Police Department, and the Appleton Police Department. Cases against Mr. Schuman were prosecuted by the Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County District Attorneys.