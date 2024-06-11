June 17-22

Pizza Box Solar Oven STEM Project (MCPL Athens)

Participants will use a plain pizza box to make their own working solar oven. Participants will receive a complimentary s’mores kit to test out their oven. Join us anytime during regular business hours the week of June 17-22 at Marathon County Public Library’s Athens Branch, 203 Alfred St., Athens. Free, all supplies provided, no registration required. Call 715-257-7292 for more info.

My Summer Adventure Book (MCPL Stratford)

Create a book to fill with summer adventures. Kids and tweens can bind pages together for a book to fill with photos, writing and more during regular business hours the week of June 17-22 at the Stratford Branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford. Free, all supplies provided, no registration required. Call 715-687-4420 for more information.

Backpack Buddies (MCPL Rothschild)

Kids and tweens who love stringing beads can drop in to create a beaded dragonfly or other animal creation. Stop in anytime during regular business hours the week of June 17-22 at the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, all supplies provided, no registration required. Call 715-359-6208 for more information.

Sunflower Weaving (MCPL Spencer)

Youth and families are invited to stop in and weave your own flower. Children will learn simple weaving techniques to create a unique flower using a paper plate and colorful yarn. Stop in anytime during regular business hours the week of June 17-22 at the Spencer Branch, 105 South Park St., Spencer. Free, all supplies provided, no registration required. Call 715-659-3996 for more information.

June 17

Pokémon Club (MCPL Edgar)

Calling young Pokémon trainers. Join us for card trading and activities on June 17 from 4-5 p.m. at the Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar. Free, no registration required. Call 715-352-3155 for more info.

June 18

Floating Chalk Prints (MCPL Wausau)

Young kids and tweens are invited to create a fun and colorful print on paper using flecks of chalk and water. Join us on June 18 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, all supplies provided, no registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Tom Pease. Photo courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

Tom Pease (Marathon Elementary, Marathon City and Oak Street Park, Edgar)

Beloved children’s performer Tom Pease will perform a variety of his catchy tunes during two free concerts on June 18. The concerts will be held from 10-11 a.m. at Marathon Elementary in Marathon City and from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Oak Street Park in Edgar. Presented by the Marathon County Public Library. Free, no registration required. For more info, call the host branch of the event you would like to attend: Marathon City at 715-443-2775 and Edgar at 715-352-3155.

June 19

Summer LEGO Block Party (MCPL Wausau)

Get creative with LEGO and other blocks in the library. Join us on June 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, blocks provided, no registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

June 20

Read to a Therapy Dog (MCPL Wausau and MCPL Rothschild)

Kids can practice their reading skills this summer by sharing stories with therapy dogs. Visit these well-behaved canine pals on June 20 from 1-3 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, or from 5-6 p.m. at the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, no registration required. Call the Wausau headquarters at 715-261-7220 or the Rothschild branch at 715-359-6208 for more info.

Duct Tape Water Bottle Holder (MCPL Marathon City)

Kids and teens can keep hydrated in style this summer by making their own water bottle holder out of duct tape. Drop in anytime from noon to 3 p.m. at the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Free, all supplies provided, no registration required. Call 715-443-2775 for more info.

Hack That Painting (MCPL Mosinee)

Teens can stretch their creativity and artistic skills with this painting program. The library will provide pre-painted canvases that you can add to in whatever artistic way you want. Stop in on June 20 between 3 and 5 p.m. at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee, and make a painting your own, until we run out of canvases. Free, all supplies provided, no registration required. Call 715-693-2144 for more information.

June 21

Summer LEGO Block Party (MCPL Marathon City)

Get creative with LEGO and other blocks in the library. Join us on June 21 from 1-3 p.m. at the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Free, blocks provided, no registration required. Call 715-443-2775 for more info.

June 24-29

Mini Paper Kites (MCPL Marathon City)

Kids can create a fun, travel-size mini kite that they can fly this summer. Stop in anytime during regular business hours the week of June 24-29 at the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Free, all supplies provided, no registration required. Call 715-443-2775 for more info.

June 25

Animal Acrobats (MCPL Hatley and River Park, Mosinee)

Watch some amazing animal athletes in action. Participants will explore and learn about animal tracks, gaits and movements in this interactive and entertaining program. This program will be offered on June 25 at the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and at River Park in Mosinee from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free, no registration required. For more info, call the Hatley branch at 715-446-3537 or the Mosinee branch at 715-693-2144.

June 25

The Magic of Isaiah (Oak Island, Wausau, and MCPL Stratford)

Get ready for an afternoon filled with awe, wonder and plenty of laughs at this family friendly event with magician Isaiah Foster. Join us on June 25 at Oak Island Park in Wausau from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and again from 1:30-2:30 p.m. outside of the Stratford Branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford. Free, no registration required. Call the Wausau Headquarters at 715-261-7220 or the Stratford branch at 715-687-4420 for more information.

June 27

Read to a Therapy Dog (MCPL Wausau)

Kids can practice their reading skills this summer by sharing stories with therapy dogs. Visit these well-behaved canine pals on June 27 from 1-3 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, no registration required. Call the Wausau headquarters at 715-261-7220 for more info.

MCPL & 4H: Teen Forensics 101 (MCPL Wausau)

Youth in grades 6-12 interested in all things related to forensic science and detective work are invited to join us for hands-on experiments, like pickle autopsies and dusting for fingerprints. Teen Forensics 101 will kick off on June 27 from 3-4 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, registration is required. To register, visit https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=12955 or call 715-261-7220 for more info.

June 28

Photo courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

Summer LEGO Block Party (MCPL Marathon City)

Get creative with LEGO and other blocks in the library. Join us on June 28 from 1-3 p.m. at the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Free, blocks provided, no registration required. Call 715-443-2775 for more info.