Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured pet is available at the Humane Society of Marathon County. Thanks to The Bark Academy, 300 S 4th St., Wausau, for making this feature possible. Visit them on Facebook at this link.

Hiya, I’m Minnie! I’m a sweet girl that was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County due to my owner traveling too much. I’m a sweet girl that would be best in a home without other pets. I can be a bit shy when you first get to know me, but soon we will be the very best of friends! Come visit me soon!

Minnie’s adoption fee is sponsored in full and she’s been with the Humane Society of Marathon County for more than a year.

For adoption details on this and many other pets searching for a forever home as well as an application, visit the Humane Society of Marathon County at this link.