Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light southwest wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.