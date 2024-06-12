Wausau Pilot & Review

For the second consecutive week, Wausau’s Concerts on the Square will move indoors to a Rothschild venue due to weather concerns.

Last week, the concert was held at Rothschild Pavilion. This week, the location is The Cabin, a new 15,000 square foot entertainment venue located inside of Bantr, 805 Creske Ave. Rothschild. The Hucksters will take the stage at 6 p.m.

“We’re excited to be able to continue the 2024 concert series, even if it means holding another concert indoors,” said Alissandra Aderholdt, executive director for Wausau Events.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and attendees will receive a writsband upon entry to track capacity. No alcoholic drink carry-ins are allowed, though Bantr will have the bar open for guests. Attendees can bring chairs, food and non-alcoholic beverages in clear containers. No tables, large coolers or other items are allowed and bags are subject to inspection upon entry.

Concerts on the Square are typically held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday during the summer months at The 400 Block in downtown Wausau.