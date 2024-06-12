By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

After months of controversy in the community, Monk Gardens Executive Director Darcie Howard will step down from her role, according to a news release from the organization.

The Monk Botanical Gardens board has accepted the resignation of Darcie Howard, effective early July.

“We would like to thank Darcie for her seven years of service to the gardens. We are grateful for her accomplishments and efforts to forward the mission of the gardens and in particular, for the development and implementation of the environmental-based education programs enjoyed by many,” said Paul David, Board President.

Monk Gardens leadership has been under fire since April, when the organization announced it would become Wausau Botanic Gardens. Greater Wausau Chamber President and CEO Dave Eckmann, along with Visit Wausau Executive Director Tim White, were quoted in an initial release applauding the decision, but public reaction was swift and severe. Thousands of people signed a petition protesting the name change, a decision that was since rescinded.

The controversy has continued over the Gardens’ plan to begin charging admission and undergo major upgrades including the parking lot project. On Tuesday, board members and Monk family representatives had a meeting, while plans for a major parking lot renovation were placed on pause.

On Wednesday, the board announced Howard’s departure.

“With an appreciation of past accomplishments, the Board looks forward to a renewed sense of excitement, involvement and passion amongst its wonderful donors, members, staff, volunteers, and guests in the bright future of Monk Botanical Gardens,” the statement read.

This is a developing story that will be updated.