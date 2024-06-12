Wausau Pilot & Review

The 51-year-old man who died in a head-on crash this week near Tomahask has been identified as George Rouman, of Rhinelander, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported at about 11 p.m. Sunday, June 9 on Hwy. 51 in Lincoln County just north of Tamarack Lane in the town of Skanawan.

Police say 20-year-old Alexia C. Zuk, of Crandon, was headed south on Hwy. 51 when she lost control of her SUV, veered into the median and into the northbound lane of the highway. She crashed into Rouman’s utility van and was seriously injured.

Rouman died at the scene. Zuk was airlifted to Aspirus Wausau Hospital and has since been released. Her dog also perished in the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting crash reconstruction and traffic on Hwy. 51 was redirected until about 8 a.m. The highway has since reopened.

Police have not said whether any citations or charges are expected in the case.