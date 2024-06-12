Arlene C. Thurs

Arlene Thurs passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2024 at the age of 77 with her loved ones by her side. Arlene enjoyed spending time in her flower gardens, living in Indigo Heights where mother developed the subdivision, and painting.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Dale; step-daughter Brenda (Kyle) Ostrowski; a daughter;4 grandchildren, and brother, James (Vickie) Colby. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date.

Stanley J. Budleski

Stanley J. “Stash” Budleski, 78, Weston, died peacefully at home on June 6, 2024 surrounded by his loving “angels.”

Stanley was born August 25, 1945, in Wausau to the late Joseph A. and Irene (Wendler-Letarski) Budleski. On July 12, 1969, he married his sweetie, Connie Omernik at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild.

Stan was an extremely kind, humble man who devoted himself to loving his family. He was everyone’s inspiration and a true hero for us all. To his grandkids, he was Jaja- teaching them everything about baiting a hook, driving the Model-A and all the odds and ends to keeping up with household repairs. A favorite memory is how Jaja could convince us all to swap his almost completely eaten ice cream cone for our just about full ice cream cone. His humor and tricks never failed to keep a smile on all our faces. Playing cards on Wednesday afternoons became a tradition we all cherished and loved. He continued to keep us on our toes as he would find ways to get us to trade hands, and yet still win the game of Rummy. When he wasn’t spending time around the kitchen table with family, he was fishing and hunting on the family land. Time spent ice-fishing up north at the cottage or hunting at the shack were some of his greatest memories with family and friends.

Stan was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard for 6 years. After high school, he worked at Kraft foods where he met his beautiful bride. They built and owned Stasuis Beer Bar in Hatley for 8 years. Stan then found his love for construction and was an accomplished and proud builder and developer for 45 years. Stan was a faithful member of St. Agnes Parish for many years and a proud member of the choir. He never missed a practice or gathering, and always loved his choir family!

Survivors include his wife, Connie, two daughters, Mary (Joey) Ninnemann, Wausau, and Kelly Spaay (Kurt Hamann), Hatley; grandchildren, Casey Ninnemann (Aaron Olson), Kyle Ninnemann, Teagan Spaay, Jalen Spaay and Cullen Spaay; great grandchildren, Bradley and Jettson Spaay; two brothers, Rodale (Brenda) Budleski, Hatley and Alan (Judy) Budleski, Stevens Point; one brother-in-law, Laverne Stoltz, Hatley; his high school buddy, Leroy Kostroski.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Darlene Stoltz.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon, Thursday, June 13, 2024, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Weston. Rev. Jerome Patric will preside. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery after services, with a celebration of life to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to the family, where a memorial in Stan’s name will be established to help fund and support youth hunting and fishing programs in the area.

He loved life and fought a courageous battle. You’re a saint! And now you are our angel! Love you!

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

JoAnne E. Goelden

JoAnne Esther (Markus) Goelden, age 89, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, under the care of Interim Home HealthCare (Hospice).

She was born June 23, 1934, to Rudolph and Malinda Markus of Colby, WI. JoAnne graduated from Colby High School in 1952. After high school, she worked for her father’s business, the Colby Phonograph, as a linotype operator. On June 4, 1955, she married Harold Goelden at Zion Lutheran Church in Colby, WI. JoAnne and Harold moved to Wausau in 1957 where they raised their son and daughter. Harold preceded her in death on March 13, 2014.

JoAnne was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau, WI. JoAnne enjoyed embroidery, cross stitch, sewing and baking anything chocolate. Summer days led to a large amount of canning as she worked to keep up with the produce Harold successfully grew in their garden. In her younger years, she played the clarinet in the Colby High School band and enjoyed playing piano. In her later years, Joanne had the opportunity to travel to Disney World in Florida on two occasions with her friend Grant.

JoAnne was most proud of her two grandchildren, one step grandson and three great grandchildren. She loved to brag them up to anyone willing to listen.

JoAnne is survived by her brother; David Markus, of Marshfield; son, Michael (Wendy) Goelden of Wausau; daughter, Nancy (Al) Keller of Janesville, grandchildren Theresa Keller, Milton, Scott (Erin) Goelden, Lake Mills, step grandson Jonathon Waldvogel, Wausau, great grandchildren Alissa & Hailie Clift and Lewis Goelden and her close classmate and friend Grant Smart.

Entombment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend appreciation to the great care team of Rachele, Stephanie, Tim, Mike and Barb with Interim Home HealthCare for their emotional support and comforting care of JoAnne and her family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Myron L. Karlen

Myron L. Karlen, 83, Marathon, passed away peacefully with all his family at his side on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Aspirus Hospital Medical ICU Unit, Wausau.

He was born February 1, 1941, in Marshfield, son of the late Alexius “Alex” and Lorraine (Boser) Karlen. On June 10, 1961, he married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Bulczak, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Marathon.

For most of his life after graduation until his retirement in 2003, Myron was a dedicated mason contractor and took a lot of pride in his work striving on new opportunities, creativity, and perfection. He went back to school to obtain his mason contractor apprenticeship and then formed his owned business MyMar Masonry for many years.

Among his favorite past times, he enjoyed fishing trips to Alaska and Canada with Mary Ann along with hunting trips to Canada where he shot multiple moose and one trophy size he had mounted. He also loved watching the Brewers, Packers, Nascar Races, all game shows to wee hours of the night and Polka shows.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann, Marathon; his children, Carla (Tony) Seliger, Marathon and Bryan (Barb) Karlen, Marathon; grandchildren, Katie (Eric) Tucker, Joshua (Rachel) Karlen, and Dakota “Cody” (Allison) Karlen; great-grandchildren, Cassandra Tucker, Rayne Karlen, and Laney Karlen; siblings, Lynette “Lyn” (Don) Hieronimus, Patricia “Pat” Kryschak, Michael “Mike” (Roxanne) Karlen, and Beverly “Bev” Behnke (Mike Sommer); and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents Alex and Lorraine, Myron was preceded in death by his first-born daughter, Bonnie Karlen; sister, Marjean and her husband, James Nowack; brother, Ronald “Ron” Karlen and his wife, Lynn Karlen; nephew, Todd Hieronimus; and niece, Brenda Nowack.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at St. Mary’s Church in Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery following the Mass. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 15 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Jacqueline T. Goble

Jacqueline (Jackie) Teresa (Prickette) Goble, age 59, of Vilas County Wisconsin, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on the morning of June 6th, 2024.

She was born in Anchorage, Alaska in 1964 to Lawrence and Georgine Prickette. Soon after, she found herself with her family in Japan. They eventually made their way back to Wisconsin where Jackie attended Clintonville High school before going on to study architectural design at Fox Valley technical college. She worked for years at Plexus where she tested ultrasound units, and eventually retired to spend more time doing the things she enjoyed. Jackie regularly attended St. Patrick’s church in Neenah, WI where she frequently volunteered alongside her husband, Mike, with the Knights of Columbus. She loved spending time in her garden, camping, looking for neat rocks wherever she could find them, hunting, fishing, painting, and cultivating the land she hoped to pass down through her family. Jackie was a fiery, passionate human who saw the world in beautiful, fantastical ways. She would often paint on bird feathers, or hardened Artists Conk mushrooms. She would forage for pine cones and acorns to use as craft supplies. She would take walks with her daughter down to the lake where they would hunt for “moonstones”.

Jackie is survived by her loving mother: Georgine Prickette, siblings: John Prickette, Hayward; James Prickette, Clintonville; Jeanne’ McCormick, Cecil; Jerry (Cathy) Prickette, Melrose, MN; Jacques (LaRita) Prickette, Clintonville; Julia (Charlie) Bohman, Hortonville, and her daughter: Cheyenne (Angelo) Faris, Janesville. Jackie was preceded in death by her father: Larry Prickette, her brother: Edward Prickette, and her husband: Michael Goble.

The funeral service will be held at St.Rose Catholic Church in Clintonville, WI on Saturday, June 15th at 10 a.m. with visitation an hour before. There will be a luncheon served after Mass.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Glen M. Witter

Glen Michael Witter, 69, of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away on March 20, 2024 of leukemia.

Glen was born on February 21, 1955 in Wausau to LaVern and Rose Mae (Curler) Witter. He and his twin sister Jacquelyne were their parents’ first children, and were followed by brothers Mark and Michael.

Glen attended Wausau West High School and went on to study business at UW Eau Claire. He later completed a business program at Harvard University. The early death of his father in 1976 stimulated a lifelong drive to work hard to ensure his mother and siblings were cared for. He credited his father as his biggest inspiration and strove to make him proud.

His lifelong passion for aviation was also inspired by his father. Glen was an admirer of many aircraft, but was especially proud of his Stearman biplane, an open-cockpit WWII training airplane. He had many other hobbies including golf, writing, entrepreneurship, classic cars, and photography.

Glen’s real estate agency, Security Realty, sold over a billion dollars of real estate in over forty years of business. He was a consummate entrepreneur who was always searching for a new business venture. He had a curious mind and a love of learning. He was renowned for his incredible memory and encyclopedic knowledge of many topics.

As a father, his main priority was instilling a drive for success in his children. He believed they could accomplish anything if they set their minds to it. He would frequently tell people how proud he was of them.

Despite life’s challenges, he was an optimist who frequently referred to himself as “the luckiest man in the universe” and often said “every day is a holiday.”

Glen is survived by his loving partner of over ten years, Heidi Priddy, his four children, Natalie (Geert), Alexander (May), Samantha (Tyler) and Alanna (John), his grandchildren Cameron and a baby-to-be, and his brothers, Mark (Cathy) and Michael.

Special thank you to all who cared for him at Marshfield Clinic, especially his oncologist Dr. Fagbemi.

A celebration of life and BBQ will be held from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at the Wausau Downtown Airport, 725 Woods Place, Wausau, WI 54403 Please RSVP @ [email protected]

The funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024 at Resurrection Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Allan Slowiak will preside.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Tammy S. Mitchaner

Tammy Sue Mitchaner(Coffey) 61 of Birnamwood WI passed away on May 30 ,2024 at 10:39pm. Tammy was born Sept. 18,1962 in Decatur IL to the late John David Tuttle(JD) and Sharon Lee Fox.

Tammy is a loving mother of (4) to her late daughter Tiffany Anne Coffey-Swindle of Walnut Ridge AR, Sons: Robert Lee Mitchaner (Lyssa) of Lincoln IL, James David Tuttle of Decatur IL, Daughter: Kathryn Leanne DeCamp ( Bradley) of Eland WI.

Tammy is survived by her 2 sisters: Rose (Wilbur) Klein of Urbana IL, Jana West of Lincoln IL. 5 nieces and nephews: Timothy (Krystal) Mayberry, Kristina Tuttle, Benjamin (Chala) Tuttle, Gregory ( Emalae) West, Danielle Klein and 2 very special little friends Kailynn Ross and Ashton Hunter. 7 Grandchildren: Victoria Swindle, late granddaughter Gracie Swindle of Walnut Ridge AR, Jalen Thompson, Jamarius Tuttle, Tristen Tuttle of Decatur IL, Alex Terry, Mercedes Hessing, Kent Hessing IV of Eland Wi 3 step grandchildren: Skylar (Raige,Nova grace) Barger, Riley McFarland, Marisa McFarland of Lincoln IL. And many more family and friends.

Tammy was a proud wife, Mother, Grandmother, Big Sister, and Aunt. She had the biggest heart. Tammy spent her life as a CNA, PTA, OTA. In her later years she stayed home and cared for her late husband Rick O Coffey.

A special thank you to Cloverleaf Terrace of Birnamwood WI Administrator Jamie and Staff. We can’t begin to thank all of you for all the love and support you showed our Mother. All the extra love and friendship shown will forever be in our hearts.

Services for Tammy will be held at a later date in Old Union cemetery in Lincoln IL.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Benjamin F. Powell III

Benjamin Franklin Powell III, born November 7, 1936, died on January 4, 2024, in Victor Harbor, Australia.



On April 30, 1960, Ben married Barbara Jensen. Together they spent a wonderful life until her death in April 2021.



Ben taught at NorthCentral Technical College for 36 years. His profession as a teacher of adults was a craft which brought him joy, but as soon as he was able, he retired from the field of academics in pursuit of new learning, travel and play. A man of numerous hobbies, most of which he pursued for his whole life, brought him great enjoyment as well as a lifetime of “program”. A sampling of his most passionate pursuits and interests were: Farming; Rosarian; Road racing; Performing; Woodworking; Bike touring; Track and Field; Finnish Saunas; Politics; Lumber making; Black Angus Animal husbandry; Construction; Outdoor enthusiast; Sailing; Horseback riding; Walking the beach; Triathlons; Hiking; Apple Cider; Lists; Baseball Catch; Music of all genres (enthusiastically brass instrumental); Puzzles; Public speaking; Cross Country Skiing; Musical Theater; Maple harvesting & sugaring; Itinerant preaching; Watching sporting events (especially those of his children and grands); Gut Bucket; Singing and song leading; Making and pursuing a “clean plan”; any adventures with Barbara; his brothers; his children; and “The Grands”.



Ben is survived by his brothers: Glenn (Sue) Adelaide, Australia, Ken (Anne) South Hadley, MA, Roger (Consie) Ely, MN. Children: Dan (Heather) Powell Bellingham, WA, Andy (Joan) Powell Minnetonka, MN, Christy (Robb Stengl) Wausau, WI, Becky Powell Wausau, WI, 8 “Grands”: Tyler (Kori) Powell, Mikkel (Jo) Powell, Elliot (Macy) Powell, Griffin Powell and (Marielle Close), Noah (Aila) Stengl, Ryker Powell, Benna Stengl and Gracia Powell. 7 “Greats”: Ray, Gunnar, Lyla, Norah, Asher, Sonny and Mara. As well as many wonderful friends.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 22nd at 11:30 AM at First Presbyterian Church, Wausau, Wisconsin. A visitation will precede the service at 10:00 AM in the church parlor. In lieu of memorials Ben’s stated request was to have each of you take your intended gift and spend it enjoying time with your family.

Merry Star Wendy Nemke

Merry Star Wendy Nemke, age 61, passed away on June 8, 2024. She was born on June 5, 1963 to Marshall T. and Gloria J. Wiedeman.

Known for her sense of humor, Merry Star like to joke around.

She like to eat at King Buffet.

She loved her cat Smokie 2.

Her favorite pastime was watching movies. She love to paint and to cook.

Merry Star is survived by her son, Mark J Nemke and her mother, Jean Wiedeman.

She is also survived by siblings Wayne Wiedeman, Cami Kramer, Marshall Wiedeman (Barb), Dennie Wiedeman, Chris Opichka (Dennis), Kitty Wiedeman, Alan Wiedeman, Merry Star’s special friend Andre Dullavalle and her cat, Smokie 2.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and 2 great nephews and 2 great nieces and 1 on the way. She also is survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Merry Star was preceded in death by her father, Marshall Wiedeman, a sister Wendy Wiedeman, niece Sheri Kramer, Brother-in-law Tim Kramer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be made at MWCS.WS.