For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks baseball team took Game 1 of a home-and-home series against the Eau Claire Express 7-3 on Tuesday at Athletic Park to remain undefeated at home this season.

Adiel Melendez (Montavello) got the start on the mound for the Chucks and pitched a full five innings. He allowed just one run, one hit, and struck out five. He has 12 strikeouts on the season.

The game was a pitchers’ duel through the first three innings, with the Chucks breaking the deadlock in the bottom of the second. Max Soliz Jr. (Chattahoochee Valley) came around to score on a single from Jacob Haley (University of South Alabama) to take the lead 1-0.

After Eau Claire tied it, Max Galvin (Oklahoma State) doubled in the bottom of the third to drive home Drew Berkland (Minnesota) to retake the lead 2-1. It was Galvin’s fifth double of the year.

Wausau broke open the scoring in the bottom of the fourth. A sacrifice fly from Isaac Webb (Corpus Christi) scored Deiten Lachance (McClennan Community) to increase the lead to 3-1. After singles from Jake Berkland (Mankato State) and Jonah St. Antoine (University of Pittsburgh), Drew Berkland blasted a home run to left-center field to bring the score to 6-1. Berkland now had three homers this summer.

Seth Clausen (Minnesota) got the nod to take the bump for the Woodchucks to close out the game. Clausen struck out three to finish off the victory as they improve to 12-3.

The Chucks now go on a five-game road trip, kicking that off with Game 2 of the home-and-home series against Eau Claire on Wednesday. The Chucks will return home on Tuesday, June 18, against the Lakeshore Chinooks, to kick off a five-game home stand.