WAUSAU – Every year, millions of people require blood transfusions because of accidents, surgeries, childbirth complications and various medical conditions. However, the demand for blood often exceeds the available supply.

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated worldwide on June 14 to honor and thank people who selflessly donate blood to save lives. Organized by the World Health Organization, this annual event aims to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and acknowledge the tremendous contributions of blood donors around the globe.

Melissa Marquardt. Photo courtesy Aspirus Health.

“Blood donation is one of the simplest ways to make a profound difference in someone’s life. Every pint donated is a step toward saving lives and supporting those in critical need,” said Melissa Marquardt, a lab blood bank technical specialist with Aspirus Health.

By donating blood, people have the power to save lives, support medical treatments, contribute to emergency preparedness and advance medical research.

Healthy adults who are at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds can donate about a pint of blood every 56 days, or every two months. However, according to the Association for Blood Donor Professionals’ 2024 U.S. Blood donation Statistics and Public Messaging Guide, only 3 percent of the eligible population donates blood each year.

Blood and platelets cannot be manufactured. They can only come from the generosity of volunteer donors. Donations take, on average, one hour, and with just one donation, several lives can be saved.

To locate a blood drive in Wisconsin, visit The Community Blood Center or call 800-280-4102. In the UP of Michigan, visit Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center or call 906-449-1450 or 800-491-4483. In northeast Minnesota, visit Memorial Blood Centers or call 888-448-3253.

Source: Aspirus Health