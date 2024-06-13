This week’s featured cocktail is nothing short of fabulous, with the sweetness of blueberry and the unmistakable flavor of tequila – combined for a mouthwatering and refreshing drink. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Tequila Blueberry Smash

1 1/2 oz. Tequila

Mint

Blueberries

Limes

Sour mix

Muddle the mint, blueberries and limes in a glass, then add ice. Pour the tequila, then top with sour mix before garnishing with a slice of lime. Enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.