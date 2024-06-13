Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home & Crematory has added a new component to its American flag disposal program, offering families of deceased veterans the opportunity for their veteran to be cremated with a flag that has been left with the funeral home.

Peterson/Kraemer has collected worn, tattered or torn American flags for many years and uses its facilities to provide a respectful retirement.

The federal flag code stipulates that a flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.

“This program allows us to not only dispose of the unserviceable American flag properly but also honor our veterans,” said Greg Zoromski, president/owner, Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Homes and Crematory. “At the time of a veteran’s death whose family has chosen cremation, permission will be sought to drape that veteran with an aged flag. It is another way we support our community by helping families whose loved ones have served our country.”

Flags are collected at each Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Homes & Crematories, Inc. location in Wausau East, Wausau West, Athens, Edgar and Marathon.