MERRILL – Seven shows will fill the docket for this year’s Gazebo Nights at Normal Park in Merrill, setting up another potentially strong year for contributions to local nonprofit organizations.

Through these concerts in 2024, the community returned nearly $20,000 to local nonprofits

The season will begin July 11 with BMCA, Brian McLaughlin, when he brings three decades of music to the gazebo, including pop, top 40, rock, oldies and country music.

On July 18, the blues come back to the gazebo with the return of Rev. Raven and the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys, featuring Westside Andy.

On July 25, The Glam Band, fresh out of the Fox Valley, takes the stage with costuming, hair and makeup from the 80’s glam metal era.

Rising Phoenix returns to this year’s stage on Aug. 1, bringing with it 80’s party rock music.

Straight from the jungle, Andy Z & the Spankin’ Monkees will rock the gazebo on Aug. 15. The musicians will play everything from rock to blues to rockabilly. The Northwoods Bassist will open the evening starting at 5 p.m.

The gazebo goes country Aug. 22 when Still Reckless makes its debut. Winners of the 2022 Hodag Pickoff Band Contest, Still Reckless is one of the hottest bands around. Carl Jackson will be the opening act at 5 p.m.

Copper Box wraps up the season on Aug. 29. playing familiar songs with a twist in a multi-genre accord (polka-rock-blues), as well as their own originals. The Northwoods Bassist opens the night at 5 p.m.

A complete list of events can be found at Gazebo Nights at Normal Park‘s Facebook page.