RIB MOUNTAIN – Hikers and trail runners will climb the Midwest’s steepest mile at the Ironbull Solstice Summit June 15.

The course climbs 700 feet, from the base of the Granite Peak ski slopes to the observation tower atop Rib Mountain State Park. Event options are suited for a range of participants whether tackling the climb for the first time to those looking for a new challenge. Dogs are also welcome to join participants in the untimed recreational division.

Katy-Jane Shanak competed in the event last year with her 6-year-old border collie/kelpie mix, Moose. Moose thrived on the challenge, frequently glancing back at Katy-Jane, as if to encourage her to keep up with him. “I always find hills tough,” Shanak said. “I really enjoy the Ironbull events when they’re over! Participating in them is grueling and tests your mettle. But that’s the point. I already know I can run a mile, a half marathon, a 50K…but can I run (an) Ironbull?”

Those who want to race can attempt to run the entire hill. Hikers can take on the rucking course carrying a 10-pound pack while scrambling up the Volkswagen-sized boulders on the Western Frontier ski slope. For those who may consider a mile warmup, the Triple Bypass division offers 2,100 feet of elevation gain climbing (and descending) all three race routes, totaling 10 kilometers. The event also includes a free kids run. Last year, the event drew participants ranging from ages 2 to 84.

The Solstice Summit kicked off in 2023. Racer registrations this year have surpassed last year’s total, and more are expected to register, with registration remaining open until 30 minutes prior to the event.

Racer director, Andrea Larson, conceived the event while training on the hill. Larson went on to set an American women’s record last year for Everesting, climbing 29,029 feet in 17 hours 20 minutes at Rib Mountain State Park.

In addition to the competition, participants and spectators are welcome to enjoy festivities at the base of the hill. Granite Peak will fire up their grill and have beverages on tap at Granite Peak’s Historic Deck with live music by Tyler Vogt. Lawn games also will be available.

The Solstice Summit Challenge will take place June 15 starting at the base of the Granite Peak ski hill in Rib Mountain. The kids hit the trails at 5 p.m., followed by waves of runners summitting to the top. Visit https://www.ironbull.org/summit for more details. Registration remains open until 30 minutes to the start at https://ironbull-signup.redpodium.com/2024-solstice-summit.

Source: Ironbull