Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing [email protected] and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Some photos were not available at the time of publication but can be requested from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Email [email protected] with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Justin Phillips, 21, of Mosinee. June 6, 2024: Fleeing an officer, possession of burglarious tools, take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of an electric weapon, bail jumping
Marcus Cotton, 25, of Weston. June 6, 2024: Manufacture or deliver heroin
Robert Brannan, 24, of Wausau. June 10, 2024: Bail jumping
Justin Johnson, 24, of Wausau. June 6, 2024: Burglary, theft
Michael Rheinschmidt, 2, of Edgar. June 7, 2024: False imprisonment – use of a dangerous weapon
Chi Meng Xiong, 20, of Wausau. First-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16 with the use or threat of force or violence, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement
Phantavong Lor, 34, of Wausau. June 12, 2024: Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver – repeater
Gavin Gould, 41, of Rib Mountain. June 11, 2024: Bail jumping, trespass to land
Justin Sukup, 28 of Rothschild. June 10, 2024: Strangulation and suffocation, battery
Christopher Weiland, 49, of Spencer. June 10, 2024: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm
John Haring, 49 of Stetsonville. June 10, 2024: Fifth- or sixth-offense OWI
Kyle Garvin, 43, of Pittsville. June 10, 2024: Bail jumping
Samantha Senoracki, 27, of Birnamwood. June 12, 2024: Possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping
Tasha Kniess-Isaacson, 34, of Wausau. June 11, 2024: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Christina Thelig-Johnson, 46, of Wausau. June 12, 2024: Sixth-offense OWI
Jon Mondroski, 38, of Mosinee. Warrant issued May 28, arrested June 12, 2024: Misappropriate ID info to harm reputation, theft, bail jumping