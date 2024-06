ROTHSCHILD – SCS Rothschild became an official member of the Cedar Creek community this week when the new apartment community hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting at its Calumet Street location.

The ribbon was cut by representatives of real estate developer S.C. Swiderski, village of Rothschild and Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce.

The business will celebrate another grand opening of a multi-family project on June 20 in Marathon City.