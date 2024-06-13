Wausau Pilot & Review

WITTENBERG – The Wausau Post 10 American Legion softball team extended its winning streak to eight with a doubleheader sweep of Wittenberg-Birnamwood on the road Wednesday night.

The Patriots (8-1) won 6-3 and 12-2 as Kaylen Majewski and Rachel Harder tossed complete games.

Wausau used a four-run fifth inning to break open a one-run game in the opener. Claire Gille and Gabi Heuser each had two RBI in the victory.

In Game 2, Addie Heil and Baley Berndt each had three hits, with Berndt driving in four runs and Heil three as the Patriots rolled to the victory.

Autumn Hughes and Sadie Peissig each added a pair of hits for Wausau, which had 14 in all.

Game 1

Patriots 6, Chargers 3

Wausau 001 14 – 6 6 3

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 000 12 – 3 4 1

WP: Kaylen Majewski. LP: Hanson.

SO: Majewski 4; Hanson 5. BB: Majewski 5; Hanson 7.

Top hitters: WAU, Mallory Smogoleski 2B; Gabi Heuser 2 RBI; Claire Gille 2×2, 2 RBI; Taylor Deffner 3B. WB, Hanson 2B; Benbo 2B.



Game 2

Patriots 12, Chargers 2

Wausau 340 311 – 12 14 4

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 020 000 – 2 2 4

WP: Rachel Harder. LP: Lex.

SO: Harder 3; Lex 1. BB: Harder 3; Lex 3.

Top hitters: WAU, Autumn Hughes 2×3, 2B, 3 runs; Addie Heil 3×3, 2B, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Baley Berndt 3×4, 4 RBI; Molly Muschinske 3B, RBI; Sadie Peissig 2×3, 2B, RBI; Harder 2 runs; Bora Hintz 2 runs.

Records: Wausau 8-1; Wittenberg-Birnamwood not reported.