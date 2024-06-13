Wausau Pilot & Review

EAU CLAIRE – The Wausau Woodchucks completed their first Northwoods League series sweep of the Eau Claire Express since 2013 with a 7-2 win Wednesday at Carson Park.

Wausau is now 13-3 this season after winning the second game of the home-and-home series.

The Woodchucks opened the scoring yet again tonight, a trend that seems to make fans happy and find them wins. In the first, they plated home three on five walks and one single. The Woodchucks drew a new pitcher before the first inning even ended and led 3-0.

The Express found one in the first on a solo homerun by Owen Washburn (Texas Tech University). Isaac Webb (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) said ‘my turn’ and smacked one of his own in the top of the second, his first of the season, to put the Woodchucks up 4-1.

Fast forward to the fourth were Webb moved to 2-for-2 on a leadoff double. Drew Berkland (Minnesota) made it back-to-back doubles and found his team-leading 15th RBI to bump the lead to 5-1.

The Chucks would continue their power hitting in the fifth as Deiten Lachance (McClennan Community College) led off with his second home run of the season. The next batter, Brayden Smith (Iowa Western Community College), reached on a dropped third strike, was batted around to third, and scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-1.

Grant Siegel (Central Florida) had himself another great outing, fitting in perfectly with this amazing Chucks pitching staff. He went five full innings allowing two hits, one earned run, and had four strikeouts.

There would be trouble on the base paths for the Chucks in the bottom of the eighth as Eau Claire loaded the bases. After using a handful of relievers, it was ultimately Chris Paruleski (Saint Katherine) who got the job done and sent the Chucks to the ninth leading 7-2.

Sawyer Toney (Southern Mississippi) came in for a quick one-two-three ninth inning to send the Chucks to 13-3. The Chucks will head north and play another Great Lakes East opponent, the Duluth Huskies, for a two-game series Thursday and Friday. Both games start at 6:35 p.m.

The Chucks will next play at Athletic Park on Tuesday, June 18, against Lakeshore for Hot Dog Hundo night. Buy a hot dog and give yourself a chance to find one wrapped with $100.