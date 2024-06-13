Dear editor,



Given the recent published correspondence from Mr. Paul David, president of the Monk Botanical Gardens Board of Directors, I believe I can say with certainty, the healing process at Monk Gardens is underway. On behalf of a grateful family, we wish to acknowledge and express our heartfelt appreciation to the residents of Wausau, and to all of our special friends in neighboring communities, who stood with us in our efforts to restore the Monk Botanical Garden name. Please know we are grateful.



Now that the healing process has begun, in my view there are a number of special acknowledgements that need to be made. The involvement of Tim Parker, and the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin, served to keep the dialogue between all parties constant, relevant and meaningful. Thank you. To the many long time friends and volunteers of Monk Gardens who so graciously shared their personal stories about their interactions with my father, your recollections gave life to my father’s memory, and tears of joy to the family. To Garden Board member Susan Lang, who so tenaciously represented the interests of the garden in challenging negotiations, our family honors your commitment to the garden’s staff, and to its longevity. We look forward to a long and productive relationship working with you. To the Facebook group who provided our family with so much insight and encouragement during the process, we are grateful. And finally, to the press and local news outlets, thank you for sharing the Monk Gardens story.



And now it is time to move forward together, as a community. Please, come join us in that adventure.



Robert W. Monk

