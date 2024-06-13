Dear editor,

As many of us know, Marathon County is home to one of the largest concentrations of Hmong in the country.

The Hmong were vital partners to American troops during the fight against communism during the Vietnam War. Over 30,000 Hmong men fought the ground war, flew combat missions, gathered intelligence on North Vietnamese troop movements, interrupted the Ho-Chi-Min Supply Trail, and rescued American pilots downed behind enemy lines.

We owe so much to these brave individuals, and to our Hmong neighbors who call Wisconsin home today. It is unfortunate that our federal government still has not recognized their sacrifices.

I am happy to see our Congressman, Tom Tiffany, make efforts to support our Hmong veterans and to help pass the bipartisan Hmong Congressional Gold Medal Act. This bill is a big step in recognizing Hmong veterans and I encourage all members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation to continue to work to get this across the finish line.

Tiffany Kershefsky of Marathon City