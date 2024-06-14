Wausau Pilot & Review

A sergeant with the Clark County Sheriff’s Department is facing multiple felony charges in an ongoing Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, but police have so far declined to name the suspect.

In most cases, the names of people arrested for serious crimes are made public even before formal charges are filed. But the Taylor County Sheriff says the name of the sergeant at the center of the case is being withheld “pending further investigation.”

Taylor County officials say police searched a property in Spencer on Wednesday, which resulted in the arrest. The sergeant was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, child enticement, threats to injure or accuse of a crime, and threats to communicate derogatory information.

After a bond hearing, the unnamed suspect was released after posting $2,500 cash.

The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search and arrest, officials said. No other details have been released.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.