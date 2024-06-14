WAUSAU – The Marathon County Historical Society will present “Sage of Wausau: The Story of Neal Brown” June 29 as part of its History Speaks program.

Neal Brown, the “Sage of Wausau,” was a man of many interests and talents. From his tremendous abilities as a lawyer, to his firm views on politics, literature and the outdoors, to the invaluable role he played getting various Wausau Group ventures off the ground; Brown has left an important legacy that might not be as well-known today compared to some of his contemporaries.

In this program, historian Ben Clark recounts the compelling and complicated story that was Neal Brown’s life, to understand the man and the myth.

Archivist and historian at the Marathon County Historical Society, Clark produces and hosts the historical society’s weekly History Chats livestreams and he oversees the museum’s archival collections.

This History Speaks program is presented live at 2 p.m. at the Woodson History Center, 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, in conjunction with the Marathon County Public Library. This is a free program. No RSVP required.

For more information, call MCHS at 715-842-5750, email [email protected] or visit www.marathoncountyhistory.org.