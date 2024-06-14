Jewel Hancock

Effie Jewel Hancock of Wausau, peacefully passed away on June 11, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Born on October 2, 1942, in Broken Bow, OK, Effie was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Effie spent her life dedicated to her family and her work at the Steadman Hawkins Clinic. She was a woman of conviction and faith, attending the Assembly of God Church and finding solace in her Christian beliefs.

Throughout her life, Effie touched the lives of many with her kindness and generosity. She was known for her passion for sewing and her creative spirit, bringing joy to those around her with her handmade creations.

Effie leaves behind her devoted husband, Billy Hancock; daughter, Sandy Martschinske; son, Todd Hancock; daughter-in-law, Alice Hancock; sister, Georgia Davenport; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Her memory will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Private graveside services to honor Effie’s life will be held at Northwoods National Cemetery in Harshaw, Wisconsin.

Joanne M. Viegut

In 1935, Mae (née Maguire) Fuller and Robert Frank Fuller welcomed their first child, Joanne Mae Fuller, in Marshfield, Wisconsin. With large green eyes, light brown hair, and fair skin, Joanne continued a lineage of Fuller and Maguire beauties. Joanne had four siblings: Robert, Thomas (Mary Ellen), Helen (Kenneth Breit), and Kenneth. The family resided in the countryside in the Town of Eau Plaine in Marathon County.

The 1953 graduating class of Stratford High school voted the elegant and reserved Joanne Fuller as the ‘prettiest’ and ‘most popular’ girl in the class. Seniors also selected her to represent them on the student council. The same year, DAR chose Joanne for the Good Citizenship Award, with the main qualification that the person selected should be a good citizen in relation to her school and the people with whom she associated, attributes Joanne carried throughout her life.

After graduating, Joanne continued her education in cosmetology at the Milwaukee Accredited School of Beauty Culture in Green Bay and practiced as a beautician until her marriage. An avid reader and writer, Joanne retained a quote by George Bernard Shaw among her papers: “The more a man knows, and the farther he travels, the more likely he is to marry a country girl.” She married the handsome and athletic David A. Viegut, known as one of the ‘brainy’ boys in Stratford high school (Salutatorian in 1954, while his cousin was Valedictorian).

Joanne and David purchased an eighty-acre property with extraordinary views of Rib Mountain in the Town of Marathon. They had six children: David R. Viegut (Debra née Caillouette), Dr. Diane Al Shihabi (Dr. Mikesch Muecke), Dawn Waldvogel (Paul), Dr. Donald Viegut (Judy née Butenhoff), Chris Viegut (Dr. Victoria née Ware), and Lori Nahirniak (Taras). David loved and respected Joanne very much, which the children quickly realized if they ever happened to upset her. Together the couple built a successful partnership through their ginseng and forestry businesses. Joanne’s roles included employee management and relations, accounting and tax preparation, and investment planning. With constant activity, guests, responsibilities, and independence, Joanne loved the years of raising ginseng. Regardless of their success, Joanne and David chose to live simple lives, helping others in need, whether family members or business associates. Joanne particularly appreciated collecting shards of broken glass and pottery found on their property, reflecting its history.

The couple had nineteen grandchildren whom they adored (and vice-versa) including Zachary Viegut, David Viegut (Krista née Gorelik), Lauren Viegut, Dr. Laith Al Shihabi (Dr. Amina Merchant), Qais Al Shihabi (Sophie Dreesmann), Laila Al Shihabi (Nate Wojcik), Alyssa Waldvogel, Atina Faulks (Alex), Austin Waldvogel (Caitlyn née Love), Joshua Viegut (Sara née Adamak), Jordan Viegut (Meghan née Gibson), Dr. Logan Viegut (Carly née Burson), Abigail Viegut, August Viegut (Sarah née Thielke), Dr. Alexandria Viegut, and Jonathon Viegut (Alexis née Lappe), Mykhailo Nahirniak (Kristin Henning), Tatiana Nahirniak (Andrew Hatlevig), and Andryi Nahirniak (Elise Shangold). Joanne and David also had sixteen great-grandchildren: Cora, Amelia, Veda, and Emmett Viegut; Isam and Iman Al Shihabi: Elias, Hayah and Adam Al Shihabi; Kaia Wojcik; Atalia, Aiden, and Asher Waldvogel; Flynn and Brooks Viegut; and Graham Viegut.

Joanne Viegut passed away on June 11, 2024. The extraordinarily kind and musically talented Nahirniak grandchildren entertained her during her final year singing favorite songs by Elvis, John Denver, and Glen Campbell. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Mae, husband David, and granddaughter Abigail.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 23, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. A second visitation will be held on Monday, June 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 229 South 28th Avenue, Wausau, followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m., presided by Rev. Sebastian Kolodziejczyk. Lunch will be served at 12:00 p.m. at St. Matthew’s school cafeteria. A private family burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at the Restlawn Memorial Park, 235962 North Troy Street, Wausau.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Pride TLC in Weston for their compassionate and cheerful care of Joanne over the past year, and to the skilled staff at St. Croix Hospice for helping Joanne in her final days. Online condolences may be posted at petersonkraemer.com.

Enola M. Willhite

Enola M. Willhite, 87, of Edgar, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Enola was born on April 30, 1937, to Arthur and Minnie (Woller) Mueller. She graduated from Edgar High School with the class of 1955. She married Harvey Willhite on October 24, 1959, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Edgar.

Enola and Harvey enjoyed traveling, spending time at their campsite in Tomahawk, and volunteering for church and other events. After Harvey passed away in March of 2020, Enola continued to live independently and stay active.

She enjoyed walking in her neighborhood and visiting people she saw on her walks. She kept dog treats with her, so, in case someone she saw while walking happened to have a dog along, the dog would get a treat from “Grandma.”

Enola was a member of local church quilting groups, was an avid reader, and followed sports of all kinds including “her” Brewers, Packers, Bucks, and Badgers.

She was known for singing birthday greetings and if she knew your birthday, you’d likely receive a call from Enola singing Happy Birthday to You.

Her faith was very strong. She read daily devotions and regularly attended church services and bible studies.

She LOVED baking cookies and sharing them with others. Family and friends who stopped at her house for a visit could count on there being cookies in the cookie pail for a treat. Once the cookie inventory was low, she’d start planning for her next baking day.

Most of all, she loved her immediate and extended family as well as friends she considered family. She loved when people would stop for visits and enjoyed all family get togethers. She and her hugs will be missed by many.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey; her parents; and her brother, James Mueller.

Survivors include children, Sue Willhite, Steven (Ann) Willhite, and Judy (Steven) Weber; grandchildren, Stephanie (Bradley) Johncox, Jaimie (Dustin) Adamavich, and Michael (Taylor) Willhite; great-grandchildren, Emersyn and Elliott Johncox, Maevey Adamavich, and Hudson Willhite; and granddogs, Derek, Sonny, and Jordie.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2024, at St. John Lutheran Church, 120500 County Rd N, Edgar (Town of Wien), with Rev. Gail Sowell officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial in the church cemetery will follow. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Lo Neng

Lo Neng (Former Nais Xaim Lo Neng)

Lo Neng, born on March 27, 1953, to parents Cherxiong Lo and Ntxhais Vaj (Xai Vang), passed away on May 30, 2024. He served honorably as a radioman during the Vietnam War, fighting alongside the United States. Known to many as Former Nais Xaim Lo Neng, he faced incredible dangers in his role, with radiomen often being targeted due to the critical nature of their work. Despite the challenges, he exemplified hard work, resilience, and compassion throughout his career and life. His career in America was as a machine operator.

He married his beloved wife, Chue T. Lo, and together they raised six children: Xeng, Kou, Yengyee, Cha Ying, Vinai, and Yangyee. He is survived by his son Xeng, his wife Xia Cha, and their children, Chersa, Zongshia, Shiazong and Cherza; son Kou and his wife Pai Yang; daughter Yengyee and her children, Fayth and Sage Yang; daughter Cha Ying; son Vinai, his wife Maiyia Yang-Lor, and their children, Valerie, Kaleb, Winry, Declan, and Oliver; and daughter Yangyee Xiong, her husband Jimmy Xiong, and their sons, Anakin and Everen Xiong.

Lo Neng believed deeply in ‘sib sib hlub’ – loving one another – and this philosophy guided his interactions with family, friends, and all who knew him. His legacy of love, kindness, and unity continues to be cherished by those whose lives he touched.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 900 Old Hwy 51, Mosinee, WI 54455 on June 22, 2024 through June 24, 2024.

Dorothy M. Ostrowski

Dorothy M. Ostrowski, 96, of Wittenberg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at Homme Home of Wittenberg. Dorothy was truly loved and was surrounded and cared for by her family during her final weeks.

Dorothy was born on May 6, 1928, in Whitcomb, the daughter of Charles and Anna (Bublitz) Kauffman.

On September 1, 1951, Dorothy was united in marriage to Albin ‘JR’ Ostrowski in Wittenberg. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2015.

Dorothy and Albin farmed in the town of Elderon for many years. After retirement, they ran a vegetable stand along highway 29. Dorothy was a member of The Christian Mothers at Holy Family – St William Catholic Church in Wittenberg. She was most recently a member of St. Florian Catholic Church in Hatley. Dorothy enjoyed doing word searches, puzzles and reading, romance novels were her favorite. She was a great baker and enjoyed cross stitching, crocheting and embroidering. Dorothy loved sharing her talents with others, often gifting baked goods, pillowcases and dish towels to family and friends. Time spent with family was very important to Dorothy, she loved teaching her granddaughters how to bake.

Dorothy is survived by four children, Steven Ostrowski, Kathy (Dan) Prahl, Doug (Denise) Ostrowski and Karen (David) Beckwith; eight grandchildren, Dawn (Dean ‘Whitey’) Meverden, Brooke (Chad) Wojnowiak, Nick Ostrowski, Brent Beckwith, Calli (Matt) Matsche, Alyson (Tyler) Milanowski, Samantha (Johann) Gonzalez, and Douglas James (Erin Mlodik) Ostrowski; six great-grandchildren, Emily (Edward Lewis) Meverden, Cohen Wojnowiak, Nash Wojnowiak, Savanna Dorothy, Rae Lynn Lu, and Kennen Matsche; two great great-grandchildren, Leviyon and Jaiyana.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, JR; twin sons; great-granddaughter, McKenna Mae Wojnowiak; brothers, Charles Kauffman Jr and Kenneth Kauffman; sisters, Selma Griepentrog- Niebauer and Margie Henn and many brothers and sisters-in-law.

A private family service will be held per Dorothy’s request.

The family would like to thank Dr Jaren Thomas and Dr. Ivan Schaller, and the staff at Homme Home of Wittenberg, especially Julie Natzke, for the wonderful care given to Dorothy.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages may be shared at schmidtschulta.com