Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau West High School junior Nolan Travis will represent the Overture Center’s Jerry Awards Program at the 15th annual Jimmy Awards in New York on Monday, June 24, district officials said.

Nolan Travis, courtesy of the Wausau School District

The Jerry Awards ceremony, which recognizes and honors excellence in high school music theater, was held June 9 in Madison. Three Wausau West students performed during that ceremony: Nolan Travis, Milo Holdhusen, and Nolan Mudler. At the end of the evening, Travis was one of two outstanding performers were selected to represent the program at the National High School Musical Theater Awards, called The Jimmys.

“Nolan has an incredible voice, a strong work ethic improving his skills, and great humility regarding his talents,” said Brad Schmicker, Wausau West Drama Director.

Also representing the state of Wisconsin is Ava Greenberg. Travis and Ava will fly to New York City to perform and showcase their talents against all other winners from across the U.S.

The ceremony will take place at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre in New York. It will be hosted by Emmy, Tony, and Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and actor Josh Groban. The program will stream at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24 on ‘The Jimmy Awards’ Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Jimmy Awards celebrate high school students across the United States – shedding light on the importance of theater arts education in schools, as well as rewarding excellence in student performances.