For Wausau Pilot & Review

DULUTH, Minn. – The Wausau Woodchucks earned their fourth-straight win as they doubled up the Duluth Huskies 8-4 in Northwoods League baseball action Friday night.

Caleb White got the start on the mound for the Woodchucks and went 4 2/3 innings, striking out four and allowing four hits.

The Chucks went to work early, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning. Back-to-back-to-back hits by Isaac Webb (Corpus Christi), Drew Berkland (Minnesota), and Max Galvin (Oklahoma State) started led to a run for a 1-0 lead.

A single by Daniel Harden (McClennan Community College) and a double by Jonah St. Antoine (Pittsburgh) brought the score to 4-0. Eight total Woodchucks made a plate appearance, and six recorded a hit in the rally.

The Chucks got right back at it in the second, with Jake Berkland (Mankato St.) hitting a leadoff single, and he would eventually score on a Max Galvin single to bring the score to 5-2.

In the top of the fourth, a Galvin double scored Webb and a sacrifice fly by Max Soliz Jr. increased Wausau’s lead to 7-2.

Jorge DeCardenas (Charlotte University) came in to relieve White in the bottom of the fifth inning. He struck out seven across 4 1/3 innings pitched, including two in the bottom of the ninth. He allowed just two hits in finishing off the victory.

The Woodchucks (14-3) will stay In Duluth to play Game 2 of the away series on Saturday, before traveling to Thunder Bay to take on the Border Cats. First pitch for Friday’s game is at 6:35 p.m. The Chucks will return home to Athletic Park on Tuesday to play the Lakeshore Chinooks. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.