By Paul Lecker

For Wausau Pilot & Review

D.C. Everest had three first-team selections, including Player of the Year Addison Kluck, on the 2024 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Softball Team. The team was voted on by the seven conference coaches following the season.

Kluck finished the season with a 9-2 record, losing both of those decisions by 1-0 scores, leading the Evergreens to a second-place finish. She allowed just two runs in 12 appearances, finishing with a 0.12 ERA as she struck out 123 in 59 1/3 innings and walked only one batter.

Joining Kluck on the first team for D.C. Everest were junior outfielder Sydney Spear and senior catcher Caitlyn Kressel.

Spear finished second in the conference in batting at .468 while adding 10 RBI and 13 runs scored in conference play.

Kressel hit .400 with 13 RBI for the Evergreens.

Wausau East senior infielder Claire Coushman and Wausau West senior outfielder Autumn Hughes were also among the first-team honorees.

Coushman hit. 467, which was third in the conference, with two home runs and eight RBI. She had a WVC-best on-base percentage of .622.

Hughes hit .414 for Wausau West, knocking in eight runs in WVC play.

Earning second-team honors for D.C. Everest were infielders Mara Meverden and Dakota Witucki, outfielder Brooke Brown and utility player Aubrey Klatt.

Wausau West junior infielder Claire Calmes and Wausau East senior pitcher Tristan Young were also second-team selections.

2024 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Softball Team

(*denotes unanimous selection)

First Team

Infield: *Kailtyn Klismith, jr., Stevens Point; *Claire Coushman, sr., Wausau East; *Sydney Holberg, so., Wisconsin Rapids; Delilah Abundiz, sr., Stevens Point.

Outfield: *Sydney Spear, jr., D.C. Everest; *Jordan Roth, so., Stevens Point; *Autumn Hughes, sr. Wausau West.

Catcher: Caitlyn Kressel, sr., D.C. Everest.

Pitcher: *Addison Kluck, jr., D.C. Everest; *Maren Sauvageau, sr., Stevens Point.

Utility: *Addie Simonson, sr., Stevens Point.

Second Team

Infield: Mara Meverden, so., D.C. Everest; Claire Calmes, jr., Wausau West; Dakota Witucki, sr., D.C. Everest; Madison Kraus, jr., Marshfield.

Outfield: Shylah Brogan, sr., Marshfield; Brooke Brown, jr., D.C. Everest; Aubree Itzen, so., Stevens Point.

Catcher: Lillian Griesbach, fr., Marshfield.

Pitcher: Katelyn Sternweis, sr., Marshfield; Tristan Young, sr., Wausau East.

Utility: Aubrey Klatt, so., D.C. Everest.

Honorable Mention

Infield: Ashlyn Barwick, sr., Marshfield; Annabelle Ross, jr., Wisconsin Rapids; Mikah Keller, jr., Stevens Point.

Outfield: Kelsey Meverden, jr., D.C. Everest; Gabby Neilitz, jr., Wisconsin Rapids; Kristin Radtke, jr., Wisconsin Rapids; Morgan Groshek, jr., Stevens Point; Graysen Burger, sr., Wausau East.

Catcher: Addi Peskie, so., Stevens Point.

Pitcher: Sophia Nelson, so., Wisconsin Rapids; Allison Kirsch, sr., Wausau West.

Utility: Sophie Wendorf, sr., Merrill; Carlie Kluz, so., Wausau East; Taylor Liebelt, jr., Wausau West.

Player of the Year: Addison Kluck, D.C. Everest.

Coach of the Year: Tom Drohner, Stevens Point.